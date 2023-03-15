March 15, 7.30 PM IST

Home

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints, Qualifier 1: Captain, Vice-Captain – Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore 7:30 PM PM IST, March 15, Wednesday

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

The Qualifier 1 match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2023 will be played between Defending Champions Lahore Qalanadars and runners up Multan Sultan at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, March 15.

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League match toss between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Time: March 15, Friday, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore.

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Sam Billings(vc)

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi(c)

LAH vs MUL Probable Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Sam Billings, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (C), Haris Rauf, Zahid Khan

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Tim David, Usman Khan, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Rizwan (C), Johnson Charles, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah











