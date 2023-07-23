  • 6291968677
  • thetimesofbengal@gmail.com
  • Garia,Kolkata
Sports

Marcus Trescothick Gives Massive Weather Reports On Day 5, Says Theyre All Pretty Much…

admin July 23, 2023 0 2 min read


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Ashes 2023, 4th Test: Marcus Trescothick Gives Massive Weather Reports On Day 5, Says ‘They’re All Pretty Much…’

If rain washes away day five of the fourth Ashes Test then Australian team will retain the Urn with.

Marcus Trescothick, Marcus Trescothick News, Marcus Trescothick Latest News, Marcus Trescothick Updates, Marcus Trescothick Latest Updates, Marcus Trescothick Feeds, Marcus Trescothick Latest Feeds, Marcus Trescothick On Weather On Day 5, Marcus Trescothick On Weather On Day 5 News, Marcus Trescothick On Weather On Day 5 Latest News, Marcus Trescothick On Weather On Day 5 Updates, Marcus Trescothick On Weather On Day 5 Latest Updates, Marcus Trescothick On Weather On Day 5 Feeds, Marcus Trescothick On Weather On Day 5 Latest Feeds, Ashes 2023, Ashes 2023 News, Ashes 2023 Latest News, Ashes 2023 Updates, Ashes 2023 Latest Updates, Ashes 2023 Feeds, Ashes 2023 Latest Feeds,
Marcus Trescothick is England’s assistant coach. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick isn’t concerned about the weather condition on Day 5 of the ongoing fourth Ashes 2023 Test against England at Old Trafford and believes his team can still the game if there will be no rain delay on the final day.

The first session of Day 4 was delayed due to continuous showers, and England eventually managed to bowl only 30 overs throughout the day. With more rain predictions on Day 5, England chances of levelling the series 2-2 is hanging in a balance. If rain washes day five, Australia will retain the Urn. The fifth and final Test will be a dead rubber for both sides in that case.

Australia scored 317 runs in the first innings. In reply, England put up a mammoth 592. In the second innings Australia are 214/5, still trailing by 61 runs. Speaking to Sky Sports after Day 4, the 47-year-old said that most weather applications have predicted rain on the final day.

“Everyone’s got a different one [weather app] on their phones, or there’s lots of different ones on computers knocking around. And they’re all pretty much saying the same thing at the moment: rain, unfortunately. But we’ll wait and see. It all depends on what goes on with the forecast, really,” Trescothick said.

If we get a full day’s play I think we’ll be very confident in what we can try and do and push for a result. So fingers crossed, overnight and coming into tomorrow,” added the former England opener. “The umpires out in the middle deemed it was too dark and they’ve got to make that decision.

“It didn’t feel like it from where we were, but we’re 50/60 metres from the edge of the pitch. Tomorrow, if that’s what we’ve got, and that’s what we’re given, then that’s what we’ll take. Any opportunity that we can get out in the middle tomorrow we will be grabbing with both hands,” he concluded.

Brief scores: Australia 317 & 214/5 in 71 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 111, Mitchell Marsh 31 not out; Mark Wood 3-27) trail England 592 by 61 runs.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

admin

View More Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Indian Football Team Coach Igor Stimac Appeals To PM Narendra Modi, Requests To Send National Team To Asian Games 2023

Home Sports Indian Football Team Coach Igor Stimac Appeals To PM Narendra Modi, Requests To Send National Team To Asian Games 2023 Stimac feels that […]

July 17, 2023 0 2 min read

India To Face-Off Arch-Rivals Pakistan On 2nd and 10th September: Report

Home Sports Asia Cup 2023: India To Face-Off Arch-Rivals Pakistan On 2nd and 10th September: Report As per the statement made by the Asian Cricket […]

July 18, 2023 0 2 min read

The Caribbean Calypso Conquers All; The Era Of Giants

Home Sports ICC World Cup 1979: The Caribbean Calypso Conquers All; The Era Of Giants In a shocking surprise, Australia, runners-up in 1975 to the […]

July 21, 2023 0 4 min read

Lionel Messi Goes Grocery Shopping With Family In Florida Before Inter Miami Debut

Home Sports Lionel Messi Goes Grocery Shopping With Family In Florida Before Inter Miami Debut | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO Argentine World Cup winner, Lionel Messi, […]

July 15, 2023 0 1 min read
Verified by MonsterInsights