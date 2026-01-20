ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 on Friday, February 6, 2026 before the market opens. In conjunction with its earnings release, the Company will host a conference call to review the Company’s financial and operating results on Friday, February 6, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial toll-free (800) 715-9871, or +1 (646) 307-1963 for international callers, and use conference ID number 3539023. For interested individuals unable to join by telephone, the call also will be broadcast and archived for 90 days on the Company’s investor website. Interested parties are encouraged to click on the webcast link 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. Marine Products Corporation is a leading manufacturer of high-quality fiberglass boats under the brand names Chaparral and Robalo. Chaparral’s sterndrive models include SSi Sportboats, SSX Luxury Sportboats, and the SURF Series. Chaparral’s outboard offerings include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi Outboard Bowriders. Robalo builds an array of outboard sport fishing models, which include Center Consoles, Dual Consoles and Cayman Bay Boats. For more information on Marine Products Corporation visit our website at MarineProductsCorp.com. For information about Marine Products Corporation or this event, please contact: Joshua Large
Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
(404) 321-2152
[email protected] Michael L. Schmit
Chief Financial Officer
(404) 321-7910
[email protected] SOURCE Marine Products Corporation
