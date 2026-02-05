(1)

Earnings per share reflects a reduction of $0.01 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, due to the adjustment for earnings attributable to participating securities under the two-class method. Special dividend paid in Q2 2024 resulted in a reduction of $1,108 for earnings attributable to participating securities during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Average shares outstanding were reduced by 910 and 877 shares of participating securities for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, under the two-class method. Participating securities are share-based payment awards with non-forfeitable rights to dividends.