- Net sales increased 35% year-over-year to $64.6 million
- Net income was $2.4 million, down 45% year-over-year, and diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) was $0.07; Net income margin decreased 520 basis points to 3.7%
- Adjusted net income, was $3.4 million, and adjusted diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) was $0.10. Adjustments relate to taxes on company owned life insurance policies liquidated in 4Q:25 as part of the previously announced dissolution of the non-qualified supplemental retirement income plan
- Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) was $4.5 million, up 3% year-over-year; EBITDA margin decreased 220 basis points to 7.0%
- The Company generated strong operating and free cash flow, ending the quarter with approximately $43.5 million in cash and no debt
- Net sales increased 3% year-over-year to $244.4 million
- Net income was $11.4 million, down 36% year-over-year, and diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) was $0.32; Net income margin decreased 280 basis points to 4.7%
- Adjusted net income was $12.4 million, and adjusted diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) was $0.35. Adjustments relate to taxes on company owned life insurance policies liquidated in 4Q:25 as part of the previously announced dissolution of the non-qualified supplemental retirement income plan
- Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) was $17.2 million, down 18% year-over-year; EBITDA margin decreased 190 basis points to 7.0%
MARINE PRODUCTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net sales
$
64,571
$
47,818
$
244,419
$
236,555
Cost of goods sold
51,886
38,660
197,644
191,057
Gross profit
12,685
9,158
46,775
45,498
Selling, general and administrative expenses
8,946
5,567
32,747
27,376
Gain on disposition of assets, net
—
(93)
—
(144)
Operating income
3,739
3,684
14,028
18,266
Interest income, net
376
512
1,737
2,876
Income before income taxes
4,115
4,196
15,765
21,142
Income tax provision (benefit)
1,750
(71)
4,382
3,289
Net income
$
2,365
$
4,267
$
11,383
$
17,853
EARNINGS PER SHARE (1)
Basic
$
0.07
$
0.12
$
0.32
$
0.50
Diluted
$
0.07
$
0.12
$
0.32
$
0.50
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (1)
Basic
34,999
34,707
34,965
34,689
Diluted
34,999
34,707
34,965
34,689
(1)
Earnings per share reflects a reduction of $0.01 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, due to the adjustment for earnings attributable to participating securities under the two-class method. Special dividend paid in Q2 2024 resulted in a reduction of $1,108 for earnings attributable to participating securities during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Average shares outstanding were reduced by 910 and 877 shares of participating securities for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, under the two-class method. Participating securities are share-based payment awards with non-forfeitable rights to dividends.
MARINE PRODUCTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
43,512
$
52,379
Accounts receivable, net
6,865
4,176
Inventories
54,691
49,960
Income taxes receivable
2,208
439
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,302
3,040
Total current assets
110,578
109,994
Property, plant and equipment, net
22,650
24,247
Goodwill
3,308
3,308
Other intangibles, net
465
465
Deferred income taxes
5,217
9,729
Retirement plan assets
—
18,489
Other long-term assets
5,014
5,015
Total assets
$
147,232
$
171,247
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
6,648
$
5,499
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
13,960
13,425
Total current liabilities
20,608
18,924
Retirement plan liabilities
—
21,667
Other long-term liabilities
1,659
1,653
Total liabilities
22,267
42,244
Stockholders’ Equity
Preferred stock
—
—
Common stock
3,500
3,471
Capital in excess of par value
—
—
Retained earnings
121,465
125,532
Total stockholders’ equity
124,965
129,003
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
147,232
$
171,247
MARINE PRODUCTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Year Ended December 31,
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
11,383
$
17,853
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
3,138
2,786
Working capital
(7,818)
6,036
Other operating activities
9,761
2,851
Net cash provided by operating activities
16,464
29,526
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Capital expenditures
(1,541)
(4,596)
Proceeds from benefit plan financing arrangement
20,715
—
Distribution from benefit plan financing arrangement
(23,855)
—
Proceeds from sale of assets
—
163
Net cash used for investing activities
(4,681)
(4,433)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Payment of dividends
(19,595)
(43,733)
Cash paid for common stock purchased and retired
(1,055)
(933)
Net cash used for financing activities
(20,650)
(44,666)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(8,867)
(19,573)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
52,379
71,952
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
43,512
$
52,379
Appendix A
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income (In thousands)
Net income
$
2,365
$
4,267
$
11,383
$
17,853
Adjustments:
Add: Taxes on company owned life insurance liquidation
1,039
—
1,039
—
Adjusted net income
$
3,404
$
4,267
$
12,422
$
17,853
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.07
$
0.12
$
0.32
$
0.50
Adjustments:
Add: Taxes on company owned life insurance liquidation
0.03
—
0.03
—
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
0.10
$
0.12
$
0.35
$
0.50
Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands)
34,999
34,707
34,965
34,689
Appendix B
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Net Income Margin to EBITDA Margin
Net income
$
2,365
$
4,267
$
11,383
$
17,853
Adjustments:
Add: Income tax provision (benefit)
1,750
(71)
4,382
3,289
Add: Depreciation and amortization
777
698
3,138
2,786
Less: Interest income, net
376
512
1,737
2,876
EBITDA
$
4,516
$
4,382
$
17,166
$
21,052
Net sales
$
64,571
$
47,818
$
244,419
$
236,555
Net income margin(1)
3.7 %
8.9 %
4.7 %
7.5 %
Adjusted net income margin(1)
5.3 %
8.9 %
5.1 %
7.5 %
EBITDA margin(1)
7.0 %
9.2 %
7.0 %
8.9 %
(1) Net income margin is calculated as Net income divided by Net sales. Adjusted net income margin is calculated as Adjusted net income divided by Revenues. EBITDA margin is calculated as EBITDA divided by Net sales.
Appendix C
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2025
2024
Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
16,464
$
29,526
Capital expenditures
(1,541)
(4,596)
Free cash flow
$
14,923
$
24,930
