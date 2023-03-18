10.3 C
New York

Mariners Beat BFC 4-3 On Penalties To Lift Maiden ISL Title

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, ISL Final: Mariners Beat BFC 4-3 On Penalties To Lift ISL Trophy. The Kolkata giants has a chance to win their maiden title, whereas the South Indian club will be aiming for a domestic double.

LIVE ISL FINAL | ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Hero ISL, Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru: The day of reckoning and beckoning have finally arrived as ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC lock horns in the Indian Super League Final in Goa at the Fatorda Stadium. This will be the Mariners’ second Final in three years. In the 2020 Final, they lost against Mumbai City FC. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC find themselves in the ISL final after 4 years. In the ongoing season, the Blues have won the Durand Cup beating Mumbai City in the Final. ATK Mohun Bagan is yet to win a trophy under the new entity and their last trophy came as Mohun Bagan, where they won the I-League trophy for the 5th time in 2020. The Kolkata giants has a chance to win their maiden title, whereas the South Indian club will be aiming for a domestic double.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal, Slavko, Petratos, Boumous, Manvir, Subhasish, Ashique, Pritam, Glan, Asish.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet, Jhinghan, Jovanovic, Bruno, Prabir, Roshan, Suresh, Rohit, Javi, Roy, Sivasakthi.




  • 10:19 PM IST


    PABLO PEREZ HAS SKIED IT!!!! ATKMB ARE CHAMPIONS OF THE HERO ISL!!! ATK MOHUN BAGAN BEATS BENGALURU FC 4-3 ON PENALTIES!!!



  • 10:18 PM IST


    MANVIR SINGH SCORES!!! MATCH-POINT ATKMB!! 4-3 UP NOW!



  • 10:16 PM IST


    VISHAL KAITH SAVES BRUNO RAMIREZ’S SHOT!!!! ADVANTAGE ATKMB !



  • 10:15 PM IST


    LISTON COLACO SENDS GURPREET TO THE WRONG SIDE!! 2-2 !



  • 10:07 PM IST


    LIVE ATKMB vs BFC, ISL FINAL: 1 minute has been added on for stoppages.







