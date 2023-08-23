Mark Butcher Reveals Ben Stokes Ideal Position To Bat At Englands Starting XI

Home

Former England cricketer Mark Butcher revealed that 2019 ODI World Cup hero Ben Stokes can play at No.6 in the upcoming tournament in India.

The England red ball captain Ben Stokes has reversed his ODI retirement decision which strengthens the English side. Jos Buttler and Co. are currently the reigning champions and they will try to defend their World Cup title in October-November.

In the 2019 World Cup in England, wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler played a key role at No.6. Whereas, Jos Buttler who is the current white-ball captain is currently batting higher in the order. However, Butcher feels that English all-rounder Stokes is more suited to the No.6 position than any batter like Liam Livingstone.

In a recent session with Wisden Cricket, Mark Butcher expressed his thoughts on Ben Stokes’ ideal batting position in the ODI World Cup. “If you have gone to Ben and brought him in the side then that’s his position (No. 6) isn’t it? The guy who has the ability to play through all the gears from 1 to 8. You’re quite happy watching Ben walk out to bat at 90/4 with 30 overs left to bat. If Ben Stokes is in the starting XI then he would be ideal for No. 6.”

“One can wonder whether there are too many medium-pace all-rounders in the squad and not enough specialist batters and bowlers of higher pace and do they need as many quicks as they are taking at the moment,” Mark Butcher said.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on 16 August, Wednesday announced their 15-person provisional squad for the upcoming quadrennial tournament.

The defending champions will begin their campaign on the opening day of the tournament against New Zealand on October 5. at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

England's provisional squad for the World Cup: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.
















