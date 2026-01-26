Headline Performances by Empire of The Sun and Two Friends
Skippylongstocking Wins $3 Million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (GI)
Test Score Wins $1 Million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (GI)
Destino D’Oro Wins $500,000 Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf Invitational (G2)
Record $48.5 Million Wagered on the 2026 Pegasus World Cup
PEGASUS WORLD CUP 2026 IMAGES HEREHALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — 1/ST‘s 2026 Pegasus World Cup returned to Gulfstream Park on Saturday, January 24, marking a decade as one of the most influential events in Thoroughbred racing. The milestone edition unfolded before a sold-out crowd of more than 10,000 guests, blending elite competition, elevated hospitality, and live entertainment to deliver a signature Pegasus World Cup experience that continues to redefine the sport. Nationally broadcast and distributed worldwide, the event once again drew A-list celebrities, cultural tastemakers, and racing fans alike, highlighting its place as a defining fixture on the international racing calendar.
About The Stronach Group and 1/ST
The Stronach Group is a world-class technology, entertainment and real estate development company with Thoroughbred racing and pari-mutuel wagering at the core. The Stronach Group’s 1/ST business (pronounced “First”) is North America’s preeminent Thoroughbred racing and pari-mutuel wagering company and includes the 1/ST RACING & GAMING, 1/ST CONTENT, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY and 1/ST EXPERIENCE businesses, while advocating for and driving the 1/ST HORSE CARE mission. 1/ST represents The Stronach Group’s continued movement toward redefining Thoroughbred racing and the ecosystem that drives it. 1/ST RACING & GAMING drives the best-in-class racing operations and gaming offerings at the company’s premier racetracks, training centers and premier events including: Santa Anita Park and San Luis Rey Downs (California); Gulfstream Park – home of the Pegasus World Cup and Palm Meadows Thoroughbred Training Center (Florida); and The Preakness Stakes (Maryland). 1/ST CONTENT is the operating group for 1/ST’s media and content companies including: Monarch Content Management, Elite, TSG Global Wagering Solutions (GWS) and 1/ST TV. 1/ST TECHNOLOGY is racing’s largest racing and gaming technology company offering world-class products via its AmTote, Xpressbet, 1/ST BET, XB SELECT, XB NET, PariMAX and Betmix brands. 1/ST EXPERIENCE blends the worlds of sports, entertainment and hospitality through innovative content development, elevated national and local venue management and hospitality, strategic partnerships, sponsorships, and procurement development. As the advocate for critical industry reforms and by making meaningful investments into aftercare programs for retired horses and jockeys, 1/ST HORSE CARE represents The Stronach Group’s commitment to achieving the highest level of horse and rider care and safety standards in Thoroughbred racing on and off the track. The Stronach Group’s TSG Properties is responsible for the development of the company’s live, play and work communities surrounding its racing venues including: The Village at Gulfstream Park (Florida) and Paddock Pointe (Maryland). For more information, visit www.1st.com or follow @1ST_racing on Twitter or @1stracing on Instagram and Facebook. About Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park
From Breakwater Hospitality Group, the creators of The Wharf, and 1/ST EXPERIENCE, Carousel Club is an open-air gathering spot for cool cocktails, delicious eats & exciting entertainment from day to night. Designed by the esteemed, Venice, CA-based – Studio Collective, the Hallandale Beach entertainment venue features 14,000 square feet of tented and open-air spaces, including a spacious deck, a covered Carousel Bar with ample seating, and a grassy garden for lounging and lawn games. Carousel Club will create memorable moments for over 1,500 guests, highlighted by signature day-to-night programming. About Groot Hospitality
Founded in 2018 by entrepreneur David Grutman, Groot Hospitality is a Miami Beach-based hospitality collective known for creating immersive dining, nightlife, and entertainment destinations defined by elevated design, high-energy atmospheres, and culturally driven experiences. The company has established itself as a leader in modern hospitality by blending culinary excellence with distinctive concepts that resonate locally and globally. Groot Hospitality’s portfolio includes acclaimed restaurants Casadonna (in partnership with Tao Group Hospitality), Gekkō (with Bad Bunny), Komodo, and Papi Steak in Miami, as well as the iconic nightclub LIV. The company has continued to expand its footprint beyond South Florida, most notably with the opening of Komodo in Dallas, and its flagship concepts within the Fontainebleau Las Vegas including LIV, LIV Beach, Komodo, and Papi Steak, further solidifying its position as a leading hospitality brand. With additional projects in development, Groot Hospitality continues to pursue strategic expansion across key domestic and international destinations, reinforcing its reputation for creating category-defining hospitality experiences. For more information, visit groothospitality.com. About Palm Tree Crew
Palm Tree Crew, founded by Kygo (Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll) and Myles Shear, is a diversified holding company spanning a consumer brand, global live events, hospitality, and a multi-product investment platform. Known for its world-class Palm Tree Music Festivals in destinations including the Hamptons, Aspen, Saint Tropez, and Australia, as well as lifestyle and fashion collaborations with brands like Puma, HEAD Tennis, Abercrombie & more, Palm Tree Crew continues to innovate across industries. Its expanding hospitality portfolio currently includes Palm Tree Club Miami, a 115-room hotel, restaurant, and intimate performance venue on Biscayne Bay; Palm Tree Club Orlando, a premier two-level restaurant and rooftop lounge; Palm Tree Beach Club, an immersive day club experience at the MGM in Las Vegas; and Palm Tree Club Kansas City, a two-level restaurant and open-air lounge in the Power and Light District. These ventures reflect Palm Tree Crew’s mission to blend live music, lifestyle, and hospitality into unforgettable experiences. For more, visit www.palmtreecrew.com (http://www.palmtreecrew.com/) or contact [email protected]. SOURCE Pegasus World Cup 2026
