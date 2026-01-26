Headline Performances by Empire of The Sun and Two Friends

Skippylongstocking Wins $3 Million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (GI)

Test Score Wins $1 Million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (GI)

Destino D’Oro Wins $500,000 Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf Invitational (G2)

Record $48.5 Million Wagered on the 2026 Pegasus World Cup

PEGASUS WORLD CUP 2026 IMAGES HERE

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla.

Jan. 26, 2026



Skippylongstocking and Jockey Tyler Gaffalione cross the finish line to win the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (GI)



Braxton Berrios, Mark Wahlberg, Belinda Stronach, and Myles Shear at the 2026 Pegasus World Cup

