Home

Sports

WTC Final 2023: Marnus Labuschagne Caught Sleeping With Pads On After David Warner’s Dismissal | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Marnus Labuschagne was caught sleeping with his pads on when a sudden crowd roar brought him on his senses on Day 3 after David Warner’s dismissal.

Marnus Labuschagne Caught up sleeping after the dismissal of David Warner. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: India pacer Mohammed Siraj gatecrashed Marnus Labuschagne’s sleep during Australian second innings after dismissing David Warner on the third day of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) at the Oval on Friday. The incident happened during the fourth over.

Reacting to Siraj’s superb length delivery, Warner edged the ball to wicketkeeper KS Bharat who made no mistake behind the stumps. While Warner was returning to the pavilion, Labuschagne had his feet up in the locker room, eyes closed, attempting to catch a nap.

Marnus labuschagne was sleeping. Siraj took a wicket and man had to wake up immediately 😭#WTCFinal2023 #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/s239Ijt3Fz

— Cricket With Abdullah 🏏 (@Abdullah__Neaz) June 9, 2023

Marnus Labuschagne was taking a small nap and then suddenly realised it’s his turn to bat 😂 📸 Disney+ Hotstar #WTC23 #AUSvIND #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/RVPdYRexlM — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) June 9, 2023

The Australian No.3 batter woke up following a roar from the crowd. Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur pushed India’s fightback on the third day with a fascinating display of batting. Rahane and Thakur’s tenacious seventh-wicket partnership of 109 runs enabled India reach 296 in response to Australia’s 469.

Australia started the day on a good note as Scott Boland dismissed overnight batter KS Bharat on the second ball of the day. Pat Cummins bothered Thakur by hitting him on the forearm twice in successive deliveries, prompting a physio intervention.

The Australian pacers kept a disciplined line and length, taking advantage of the additional bounce to keep the Indian batters on their toes. Despite facing tough deliveries, Rahane and Thakur took advantage of loose deliveries and scored impressively.

They rotated the strike well, ensuring that the combination maintained momentum. India’s ability to recover from 152/6 was because to a century partnership between Rahane and Shardul. After surviving a no-ball dismissal while on 17, Rahane led India’s steady comeback and seemed ready for his 13th Test century.

Shardul, on the other hand, resumed his love affair with The Oval, scoring his third straight half-century there. Rahane was dismissed for 89 just after lunch

(Written By Utkarsh Rathour)















