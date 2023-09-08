Marnus Labuschagne Stars as Concussion Substitute to Issue ODI World Cup 2023 Reminder

Home

Sports

Marnus Labuschagne Stars as Concussion Substitute to Issue ODI WC Reminder

SA vs AUS: Will Cricket Australia include Marnus Labuschagne in the 11th hour for the ODI World Cup?

Marnus Labuschagne as Concussion Snub (Pic: Twitter)

Blomfontien: Marnus Labuschagne is one of the best batters in the world today, but again, he is not living up to his potential in white-ball cricket and the Australian batter knows about it. After not getting picked for the ODI World Cup squad, Labuschagne issued a reminder to Cricket Australia with his brilliant hsow against South Africa in the opening ODI at Blomfontien after coming in as concusiion substitute for Cameron Green. He hit a crucial 80* to guide his side to a win in the opening ODI.

It wasn’t the first time Labuschagne has come on as a substitute player – he performed this role with aplomb when replacing Steve Smith during the second Ashes Test against England in 2019 – and the 29-year-old said he always prepares for each match as if he is going to be playing.

“It comes (down) to your training, I always pride myself on training well, and making sure I’m always ready,” Labuschagne said after he combined with Ashton Agar (48*) to put on 112 runs for the eighth-wicket to guide Australia to the win.

“The opportunity that happens when you’re a concussion sub is sometimes a little bit of a free hit because the pressure of the game is out there but obviously the expectation is probably not as much on you.”

While Labuschagne is still hoping he can play a part in Australia’s World Cup campaign in India, he knows a lack of runs in 50-over cricket gave selectors no option but to leave him out of their initial plans.

“I have been really disappointed with how I’ve played my one-day cricket, the last 10 to 12 games I felt like I haven’t shown the intensity and the courage that I would have liked,” Labuschagne said.















