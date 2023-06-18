Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm at 12.30 PM IST June 18 Sunday

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • EST vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Sweden T10: Captain, Vice-captain – Estonia vs Germany, Today’s Playing 11s at Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm at 12.30 PM IST June 18 Sunday

Here is the Fan Code ECS Sweden T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T11 Dream11 Guru Tips and EST vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction, EST vs GER Fantasy Cricket Prediction T11 game, EST vs GER Probable XIs Fan Code ECS Sweden T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Estonia vs Germany, Fantasy Playing Tips -Fan Code ECS Sweden T10. 

EST vs GER, EST vs GER News, EST vs GER Dream11, EST vs GER Playing XIs, Fan Code ECS Sweden T10 Dream11 Team Prediction - T11 Dream11 Guru Tips and EST vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction, EST vs GER Fantasy Cricket Prediction T11 game, EST vs GER Probable XIs Fan Code ECS Sweden T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Estonia vs Germany, Fantasy Playing Tips -Fan Code ECS Sweden T10. 
EST vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

EST vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Sweden T10: Here is the Fan Code ECS Sweden T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T11 Dream11 Guru Tips and EST vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction, EST vs GER Fantasy Cricket Prediction T11 game, EST vs GER Probable XIs Fan Code ECS Sweden T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Estonia vs Germany, Fantasy Playing Tips -Fan Code ECS Sweden T10.  EST vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Sweden T10: Captain, Vice-captain – Estonia vs Germany, Today’s Playing 11s at Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm at 12.30 PM IST June 18 Sunday.

Also Read:

TOSS: The Fan Code ECS Sweden T10 toss between Estonia and Germany will take place at 12.00 PM IST – on June 18.

Time: 12.30 PM IST.

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm.

EST vs GER Dream 11 team

Batters: S Ur Rehman (VC), R Singh, A Shakoor

Wicketkeepers: S Mandy (C)

All-rounders: B Masud, A Mohammad, S Naqash, A Masood

Bowlers: S Malikzai, G Rasul Ahmadi, R Krishan

EST vs GER, Possible Playing 11

Germany: Sachin Mandy, Azmat Ali, Rohit Singh, Abdul Stanikzai, Abdul Shakoor, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Asad Mohammad, Sahir Naqash, Ahmadshah Shirzad, Rajesh Kumar Chinnasamy, Shahir Malikzai

Estonia: Saif Ur Rehman, Ali Masood, Arslan Gondal©, David Robson, Bilal Masud, Sahil Chauhan, Stuart Hook(wk), Zeeshan Ali, Richard Parkin, Ram Krishan, Kalle Vislapuu










Source link

Previous article
Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas Starrer Shows a Big Drop Amid Poor Word-of-Mouth
Next article
Game Is Nicely Poised, We Are One Or Two Wickets Away From The Tail, Says Stuart Broad
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights