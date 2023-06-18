Home

Sports

SWE vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Sweden T10: Captain, Vice-captain – Sweden vs Germany, Today’s Playing 11s at Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm at 16.30 PM IST June 18 Sunday

Here is the Fan Code ECS Sweden T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T11 Dream11 Guru Tips and SWE vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction, SWE vs GER Fantasy Cricket Prediction T11 game, SWE vs GER Probable XIs Fan Code ECS Sweden T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sweden vs Germany, Fantasy Playing Tips -Fan Code ECS Sweden T10.

SWE vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

SWE vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Sweden T10: Here is the Fan Code ECS Sweden T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T11 Dream11 Guru Tips and SWE vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction, SWE vs GER Fantasy Cricket Prediction T11 game, SWE vs GER Probable XIs Fan Code ECS Sweden T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sweden vs Germany, Fantasy Playing Tips -Fan Code ECS Sweden T10. SWE vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Sweden T10: Captain, Vice-captain – Sweden vs Germany, Today’s Playing 11s at Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm at 16.30 PM IST June 18 Sunday.

TOSS: The Fan Code ECS Sweden T10 toss between Sweden and Germany will take place at 16.00 PM IST – on June 18.

Time: 16.30 PM IST.

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm.

SWE vs GER Dream 11 team

Wicket-Keeper: Imal Zuwak

Batters: Abdul Stanikzai (VC), Azmat Ali (C), Harmanjot Singh and Saeed Ahmed

All-Rounders: Asad Mohammad, Naser Baluch and Shahzeb Choudhry

Bowlers: Ahmadshah Shirzad, Nazar Mohammad and Share Ali

SWE vs GER, Possible Playing 11

Sweden Playing XI: Share Ali, Imal Zuwak, Abu Zar, Naser Baluch, Saeed Ahmed, Khalid Zahid, Shahzeb Choudhry, Zaker Taqawi, Samiullah Rahmani, Prashant Shukla, Nazar Mohammad.

Germany Playing XI: Rohit Singh, Azmat Ali, Abdul Stanikzai, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Abdul Shakoor, Asad Mohammad, Sahir Naqash, Sachin Mandy, Rasul Ahmadi, Ahmadshah Shirzad, Sreekesh Srinivas.

Squad:

Sweden (SWE); Shahzeb Choudhry, Share Ali, Prashant Shukla, Khalid Zahid, Samiullah Ramani, Saeed Ahmed, Nazar Mohammad, Naser Baluch, Sudais Khan, Zaker Taqawi, Imal Zuwak and Abu Zar

Germany (GER): Asad Mohammad, Sahir Naqash, Abdul Shakoor, Rohit Singh, Abdul Stanikzai, Azmat Ali, Ahmadshah Shirzad, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Sachin Mandy, Rasul Ahmadi, Shahir Malikzai, Sreekesh Srinivas and Rajeshkumar Chinnasamy















