BAN-W Vs IND-W, 1st ODI: Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khan Star As Bangladesh Beat India First Time In One-Dayers

Batting first, Bangladesh scored 153. In reply, Marufa Akter and Rabeya Khan shared seven wickets between them to restrict India to 113 all out.

Dhaka: Bangladesh women created history as they defeated India women by 40 runs via DLS method for the first time in one-dayers in the first of the three games on Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. Notably, this ODI series is a part of the ICC Championship.

Electing to bowl, young Indian pacer Amanjot Kaur made an impressive debut, grabbing four wickets for 31 runs as Bangladesh were restricted to 152 in 43 overs. But chasing the comfortable target, India surrendered with the bat to be folded out for 113 in 35.5 overs.

Deepti Sharma top-scored for India with a 40-ball 20. Marufa Akter picked up four wickets for Bangladesh, giving away 29 runs. Earlier, the 23-year-old Amanjot accounted for opener Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, captain Nigar Sultana and Rabeya Khan as Bangladesh struggled in the match reduced to 44-overs-a-side affair due to rain.

Nigar Sultana was the highest run-getter for the home team at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, scoring 39 and sharing a crucial 49-run partnership with Fargana Hoque (27).

Bangladesh’s last batter Shorna Akther did not come out to bat in the 44th over as she was injured.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 152 for 9 in 43 overs (Fargana Hoque 27, Nigar Sultana 39; Amanjot Kaur 4/31, Devika Vaidya 2/36, Deepti Sharma 1/26) vs India 113 all out in 35.5 overs (Deepti Sharma 20; Marufa Akter 4/29, Rabeya Khan 3/30).















