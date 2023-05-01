Home

IPL 2023: MASSIVE Record Beckons Virat Kohli During LSG Vs RCB Encounter

Virat Kohli is currently on 6957 runs in IPL. In the ongoing IPL 2023, Virat Kohli has scored five fifties so far.



Virat Kohli is just 43 runs shy of becoming first batter to score 7000 IPL runs.

New Delhi: Considering the form Virat Kohli is in in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper is 43 runs short of becoming the first batter to complete 7000 runs in the cash-rich league when they face Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on Monday.

Destined to make it big this season, Kohli began the tournament with a brilliant 82 not out against Mumbai Indians in RCB’s tournament opener. He followed it up wit four more half-centuries in the next seven games that also included a first-ball duck. At the moment, Kohli is sitting fifth in the race for Orange Cap with 333 runs from eight matches.

Only Shikhar Dhawan (6506), David Warner (6187) and Rohit Sharma (6063) are the players in the 6000 bracket. At the moment, Kohli has been leading RCB, the role he relinquished back in 2021, after regular captain Faf du Plessis is unable to field. De Plessis is opening the innings for RCB as an Impact Player. Under Kohli, RCB have won twice in three games.

With four wins in eight games, RCB are currently sitting six in the points table and will play Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on Monday. RCB have struggled to maintain momentum provided by Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, who have done all the scoring in the eight games so far.

With most teams bunched up closely in the standings, the margin for errors has reduced in the second half of the competition. Kohli, du Plessis and Maxwell can’t be expected to do the job in every game and it is high time the likes of Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik step up.

The fielding and catching too needs to improve, something which was pointed by Kohli himself after the loss to KKR.

The former India captain will continue to lead the side unless du Plessis, who has been used as an ‘Impact Player’, regains full fitness.











