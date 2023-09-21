Match Called Off Due To Rain

Home

BAN vs NZ, 1st ODI Score and Highlights: The first ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand has been called off due to rain

Run Rate: (Current: 4.04) Last Wicket: Rachin Ravindra lbw b Nasum Ahmed 0 (2) – 123/5 in 30.4 Over Cole McConchie 8* (10) 1×4, 0x6 Tom Blundell (W) 8 (19) 0x4, 0x6 Tanzim Hasan Sakib (5.4-0-25-0)* Nasum Ahmed (8-3-21-2)

LIVE BAN vs NZ, 1st ODI Score

BAN vs NZ, 1st ODI Score and Highlights: The first ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand has been called off due to rain. Just 33.4 overs were bowled in the first innings and after that rain had it’s laugh. In the match, the Bangladeshi bowlers were very disciplined and were bowling in good channels which kept Kiwi batters on their toes throughout their innings.

The only shining light for Black Caps was the 97-run stand between Will Young and Henry Nicholls. Both the batters showed great techniques and batted well but the rest of the Kiwi batters were not up to the back. Bangladesh bowlers Nasum Ahmed and their ace pacer Mustafizur Rahman were the pick of the bowlers for their side. But sadly, the rain intervened and further play was not possible.

BAN vs NZ Playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson(c), Trent Boult

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das(w/c), Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.















