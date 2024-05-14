Match Preview – RR vs PBKS 65th Match, IPL

Match details
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings
Guwahati, 7.30pm IST (2pm GMT)
Big picture: Who will replace Buttler for RR?
Who should replace Buttler at the top for RR?
As for Punjab Kings, they are no longer in contention for the playoffs and their only incentive now is to avoid the wooden spoon.
Form guide
Rajasthan Royals LLLWW (last five matches, most recent first)
Punjab Kings LLWWL
Team news and Impact Player strategy
Rajasthan Royals
Kohler-Cadmore might make his IPL debut on Wednesday unless Royals want to use Jurel as an opener instead. Royals might pick just three overseas players – Trent Boult, Hetmyer (assuming he’s fit) and Kohler-Cadmore – and later bring in Powell or Nandre Burger as an Impact Player depending on the game situation and conditions.
Probable XII: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Tom Kohler-Cadmore, 3 Sanju Samson (capt, wk), 4 Riyan Parag, 5 Dhruv Jurel, 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 R Ashwin, 8 Trent Boult, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Sandeep Sharma, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal, 12 Nandre Burger/Rovman Powell/Keshav Maharaj
Punjab Kings
Liam Livingstone has left the IPL to get his knee “sorted” before the T20 World Cup, but his compatriots Sam Curran and Johnny Bairstow are available to PBKS for this fixture before they also head back to the UK to link up with the England squad. Karnataka swing bowler Vidwath Kaverappa will likely get another game as an Impact Player, with PBKS likely to replace him with a specialist batter.
Probable XII: 1 Prabhsimran Singh, 2 Johnny Bairstow (wk), 3 Rilee Rossouw, 4 Shashank Singh, 5 Jitesh Sharma, 6 Ashutosh Sharma, 7 Sam Curran (capt), 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Rahul Chahar, 11 Arshdeep Singh, 12 Vidwath Kaverappa/Harpreet Brar
In the spotlight: Riyan Parag and Jitesh Sharma
Stats that matter
Pitch and conditions
This will be the first of two matches in Guwahati in IPL 2024. Since 2021, only two games have been played at this venue in the IPL, with the team batting first winning on both occasions. There is a forecast for thunderstorms during the day, but the weather might clear up later in the evening.
Deivarayan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
