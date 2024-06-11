Match Preview – USA vs IND 25th Match, Group A, T20 World Cup

Match details
India vs USA
New York, 10.30am local, 8.00pm IST, 2.30pm GMT
Big picture: Party in the USA
The New York Times is writing articles about it. Drake has been making money off it. Baseball fans have been triggered by it. Look out, America, our beautiful game is starting to take you over.
India themselves are somewhere near the front of this charm offensive, eager to tap into a market that may add to their already considerable resources. Their IPL teams already have a stake in the cricket that goes on in the USA, considering they own three of the six franchises in the country’s premier T20 competition.
At this point, it feels like the locals getting bitten by the bug seems a bit of a bonus than a necessity. The USA is a fertile enough outpost thanks to its rich and varied diaspora, many of whom have been flocking to the pop-up stadium in Long Island, and creating the kind of atmosphere that could rival even the better established centres.
Form guide
India: WWWWW (last five completed matches, most recent first)
USA: WWLWW
In the spotlight: Shivam Dube and Corey Anderson
India tend not to fuss with their plans unless they absolutely have to. So within that dressing room, there will be plenty of support on offer for Shivam Dube, even though he has made no more than 21 in his last seven dismissed innings, which includes four single-digit scores – including back-to-back ducks. New York is hardly the right place for his skills as a spin-hitter, if only for the fact that teams aren’t bowling a lot of spin there. But when India shift base to the West Indies, they’ll have a need for his services and they would like for him to be in good form, or at the very least, in a happy mindset.
There was a time when it seemed like Corey Anderson was the next big thing in all of cricket. Even as parts of the world was ushering in the New Year in 2014, he was going to work for New Zealand and hitting a 36-ball century. Is he still that same destructive force? He wasn’t seen in the international arena for five years since November 2018, but was still courted by the franchises in the CPL, BBL, PSL and ILT20. That’s testament to the talent he possesses, and may yet unleash at this World Cup.
Team news: Super Eights on the mind
India (probable): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rishabh Pant (wk), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Arshdeep Singh
USA (probable): 1 Steven Taylor, 2 Monank Patel (capt & wk), 3 Andries Gous, 4 Aaron Jones, 5 Nitish Kumar, 6 Corey Anderson, 7 Harmeet Singh, 8 Jasdeep Singh, 9 Nosthush Kenjige, 10 Saurabh Netravalkar, 11 Ali Khan
Pitch and conditions
Stats and trivia
Alagappan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Source link