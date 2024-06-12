Match Report – USA vs IND 25th Match, Group A, June 12, 2024

India 111 for 3 (Suryakumar 50*, Dube 31*, Netravalkar 2-18) beat USA 110 for 8 (Nitish 27, Taylor 24, Arshdeep 4-9, Hardik 2-14) by seven wickets

USA had several things going against them. Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The conditions: Before today, they’d never played at Nassau County Stadium; this was India’s fourth game at the venue.

Personnel: Monank Patel, the designated captain, was out injured.

The toss: Rohit Sharma called correctly and asked USA to bat in seaming conditions.

Experience: A motley crew with day jobs against cricketing royalty.

It had all the makings of a one-sided fare. Except, it was anything but.

At one stage, with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both dismissed by Saurabh Netravalkar , and India 15 for 2 in chase of 111, USA dared to dream.

When Rishabh Pant was castled by Ali Khan, thirty-thousand screaming fans, many of them Indian-Americans, gave more wings to those dreams.

This was now USA’s game to lose.

But in Suryakumar Yadav , India had a crisis man who bailed them out of choppy waters. He was helped along by Shivam Dube during the course of a half-century stand that proved to be a game-changer.

India are now through to the Super Eights, but USA are still very much masters of their own fate; a win over Ireland, even a washout , will see them through, ahead of Pakistan whom they famously beat in a Super Over thriller last week.

Netravalkar’s Gibbs moment?

Fifty-three needed off 45.

USA were bowling cutters into the pitch. Suryakumar was struggling to hit the ball off the square, and was trying to manufacture strokes. Most times, it comes off. Here, it wasn’t.

An over after nearly getting bowled trying to sweep Corey Anderson off his length, he tried to open the bat face to play his trademark loft, only to slice the ball high. Saurabh Netravalkar circled under it after doing exceedingly well to get to the ball running back from short third, but couldn’t hold on to the chance.

The superhero who could not put a foot wrong until then was human, after all.

Netravalkar’s dream beginning

Virat Kohli first. Rohit Sharma next.

The ball that felled Kohli in the first over was a dream delivery. The batter nicking off with a perfect away-going delivery that had him jabbing. It was only Kohli’s second golden duck in T20Is.

The ball that got Rohit was somewhat similar. Except it was a lot closer to the stumps and had Rohit turning the face of the bat to take the leading edge. At mid-off, Harmeet Singh, Rohit’s school junior by a few years, ran back and held on.

India were shell-shocked at 15 for 2, which soon became 44 for 3 when Rishabh Pant was out to one that skidded low and through his defence.