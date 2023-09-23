Home

Matt Riddle Bids Adieu To Five-Year-Long Career At WWE

Matt Riddle joined WWE in 2018 and gifted his fans several wonderful memories during his stay at the top.



Matt Riddle is a former UFC fighter. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fans won’t see Matt Riddle again after the former UFC fighter has been released, bringing his five-year career to an end. Riddle is the latest individual to be released by the promotion as they close in for its acquisition by Endeavor and a possible merger with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

The news was confirmed by Riddle himself on Saturday when he put out a post on social media thanking everyone who supported him all these years at the top. “Just wanted to inform everyone that I’m no longer with WWE,” Riddle wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for the memories and opportunities also thank you to all the fans for the support and love you give me every time I go out to the ring. See you all soon.”

CONFIRMED: Matt Riddle announces his release from WWE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/vvjS5Yn9xl — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 23, 2023

With a carefree persona, Riddle was one of the most promising stars to have performed in the WWE. Riddle, who joined WWE in 2018, shot into the limelight when his Championship match against Roman Reigns in WWE Smackdown in June 2022 drew over 2.5 million viewers. The statistics were bigger than the opening quarter hour featuring Vince McMahon, who was coming fresh from her hush money allegations.

Riddle’s top moments in WWE came when he won the ‘NXT’ Tag Team Championship with Pete Dunne (now known as Butch), ‘Raw’ Tag Team Championship with Randy Orton, and the WWE United States Championship.

However, he too had his own set of controversies too outside the ring. He was involved in a backstage incident with Goldberg in 2019 before Candy Cartwright filed a sexual assault lawsuit against him in 2020. However, the lawsuit was dropped the following year.

Last year, Riddle attended rehab for multiple wellness violations. A few days ago he was reported to be in an intoxicated state at the JFK Airport during an altercation with a police officer.
















