Home

Sports

Matthew Kuhnemann BREAKS SILENCE on How Ravindra Jadeja Kept His Promise

Ind vs Aus: Being a left-arm spinner himself, Jadeja spent about 15 minutes with Kuhnemann after the final Test.

Ind vs Aus

Ahmedabad: A couple of days after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy ended, promising Australian spinner Matthew Kunhemann has broken the silence on how star India all-rounder kept his promise and gave him invaluable tips. Kuhnemann, who was drafted into the Australian squad for the second Test after Mitchell Swepson flew back home, did not have an ideal debut as he could only eke out two wickets. Being a left-arm spinner himself, Jadeja spent about 15 minutes with Kuhnemann after the final Test.

“It was probably about 15 minutes, he (Jadeja) was just giving me some awesome tips; we talked about everything,” Kuhnemann told AAP.”Nathan Lyon helped organise it as well.

“He (Jadeja) was really impressed with Todd, ‘Gaz’ and myself so that was really cool to hear that from him.

“He gave me some good tips for the next time we’re in the subcontinent and some tips to go back home with as well.

“He was really nice and just said any time to reach out, and even sent me a message on Instagram, so that was pretty cool.”

Meanwhile, the final Test ended in a tame draw. Despite the draw, India qualified for the WTC final. India retained the BGT for the fourth consecutive time.

Now, the focus will shift toward the white-ball format where the hosts take on Australia in three matches. For India, there is no clarity on who will replace Shreyas Iyer. Australia face similar problems as there is no confirmation on who will replace Pat Cummins. Steve Smith is set to lead the side in Cummins’ absence.











