Maui Grown Remedies Launches Swing Ease™, Its First Golf Performance Product

Developed in response to real-world golfer use, Swing Ease™ re-engineers a proven formulation into formats designed for the physical demands of the game.

KIHEI, Hawaii, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Maui Grown Remedies, a Hawai’ i-based wellness company known for high-performance, plant-based formulations trusted by clinicians and consumers, today announced the launch of Swing Ease™, its first product developed specifically for a sports vertical and its formal entry into the golf performance and recovery category.