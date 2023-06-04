Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Max Verstappen Records Dominant Win In Barcelona Ahead Of Lewis Hamilton

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Spanish F1 Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Records Dominant Win In Barcelona Ahead Of Lewis Hamilton

With this win, Max Verstappen recorded his third win in a row and 40th in Formula 1. He also got a bonus point for the fastest lap.

Fomula one, F1 racing, Spanish F1 Grand Prix, Spanish GP, Max Verstappen wins in Spanish GP, Max Verstappen wins in Formula 1, Max Verstappen's Spanish GP timing, Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Sergio Perez,
Max Verstappen celebrates after his Spanish GP win. (Image: Twitter)

Barcelona: Max Verstappen started from pole to complete his fifth victory of the season at Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday and extended his Formula One Championship lead to 52 points. It was Red Bull’s seventh win in as many races.

The Dutchman finished ahead of the Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and George Russell who finished second and third respectively at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya. Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez finished fourth despite starting 11th.

With this win, the 25-year-old recorded his third win in a row and 40th in F1. He also got a bonus point for the fastest lap. “It is a big pleasure to drive a car like this and it showed on a day like this,” Verstappen said. “Hopefully we can keep it up throughout the year.”

Sainz had to settle for fifth after being passed by the Mercedes cars and Pérez’s Red Bull. Home favorite Fernando Alonso disappointed the legion of Spanish fans by finishing a season-worst seventh place, right behind teammate Lance Stroll. As expected given the superior speed of the Red Bull, the 66-lap race was largely decided in the 595-meter run from the starting line to Turn One.

Sainz tried to get the jump on Verstappen from the off by starting on a faster, although less durable, tire than the polesitter. Sainz was side-by-side with Verstappen after the long opening straightway going into the first turn, but the Red Bull fended off the Ferrari to stay in front.

Esteban Ocon was eighth in an Alpine ahead of Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu and Pierre Gasly in the other Alpine to round out the top 10.










Source link

Previous article
Kusal Mendis Stars As Sri Lanka Beat Afghanistan By 132 Runs To Level Series
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

.

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights