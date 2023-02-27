Home

BCCI Announces Squad for Irani Cup: Mayank Agarwal To Lead; Sarfaraz Khan Rested Due To Hairline Fracture

Sarfaraz had sustained a finger injury while playing in the DY Patil T20 Cup in Mumbai. As of now, he is currently nursing the injury at a fitness camp organized by Delhi Capitals in Kolkata.

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced an updated India squad for Irani Cup on Monday. Opener Mayank Agarwal will captain the Rest of India against Madhya Pradesh in the Irani Cup tie. But middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan misses out on the Irani Cup due to a hairline fracture on his left little finger. Baba Indrajith is the replacement for injured Sarfaraz.

BCCI took their twitter to announce the Updated squad for Irani Cup:

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the Rest of India (RoI) squad for the Mastercard Irani Cup to be played against 2021-22 Ranji Trophy Champions Madhya Pradesh from March 1-5, 2023 at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior.” Said BCCI.

“Sarfaraz Khan was unavailable for selection owing to a hairline fracture on his left little finger. The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Baba Indrajith as his replacement for the tournament.” BCCI added.

Madhya Pradesh, the Ranji Trophy champions of the 2021/22 season, were initially scheduled to play their Irani Cup game at the start of the 2022/23 season. But the match was later allotted to Saurashtra, the winners of 2019/20 Ranji Trophy, as they couldn’t play Irani Cup because of the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic a week after they won their first Ranji Trophy title in March 2020.

RoI squad: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Baba Indrajith, Upendra Yadav(wk), Atit Sheth, Saurabh Kumar, Harvik Desai, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Akash Deep, Mayank Markande, Pulkit Narang, Sudip Kumar Gharami











