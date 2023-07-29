July 29, 2023

MCC Issues Clarification Over Steve Smiths Controversial Run-Out Call After Nitin Menon Gives Him Not-Out Decision

The right-handed batter after surviving the run-out went on to score 71 off 123 balls that featured six fours.

Steve Smith survives a controversial run-out decision in first innings of fifth test match against England .(Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has issued a clarification over the Australian batter Steve Smith’s run-out decision on Day 2 of the fifth test match of the Ashes 2023 series at KIA Oval, London, in which he was given not-out by the third umpire Nitin Menon. After the third umpire decision, the English crowd booed and showed disappointment over the not-out decision.

A run-out decision was referred upstairs after Smith attempted a near-suicidal second run. The TV umpire’s (Nitin Menon) decision to give the benefit of the doubt to the batter led to a huge debate among critics as well as cricket fans on social media.

The incident happened when Steve Smith was in his 40s and he decided to take on the arm of the English substitute fielder George Ealham. The batter was out of his crease when Jonny Bairstow broke the stumps. However, Smith was walking back after seeing the initial replay.

However, the Aussie stopped in between as a few more replays were played and it later appeared that wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow might have dislodged one of the bails with his gloves before the ball was in his hand. By the time the other bail came off, Smith was already in the crease.

While many experts believed that there was doubt over whether Bairstow had disturbed the bail before the ball was in his hand, later on, MCC tweeted and confirmed that Nitin Menon was sure of the same. Hence he gave the benefit of the doubt to the Australian batter.

Law 29.1 states: “The wicket is broken when at least one bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps, or one or more stumps is removed from the ground”.

MCC added a follow-up tweet, where Tom Smith’s Cricket Umpiring and Scoring, MCC’s Official Interpretation of the Laws of Cricket, said: “For the purposes of dismissal – a bail has been removed at the moment that both ends of it leave their grooves,”

At the end of 2nd day’s play, Steve Smith reflects on surviving the run-out and said that, “I saw the initial replay and saw the bail come up, and when I looked at it the second time looked like Jonny might have knocked the bail before the ball had come. Looked pretty close at that stage, if the ball had hit at the initial stage when the bail came then think I was well out of my ground.”

The right-handed batter after surviving the run-out went on to score 71 off 123 balls that featured six fours. Smith eventually fell to Chris Woakes in uncharacteristic fashion, top-edging a heave across the line.

Smith’s knock helped Australia recover from 185/7 in their first innings as they ended up posting 295.










