Home

Sports

Meet Adithya Ashok, Indian-origin spinner representing New Zealand in the 1st ODI at Vadodara

Indian origin player Adithya Ashok is representing New Zealand in the ongoing 1st ODI against India in the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Star New Zealand leg-spinner Adithya Ashok is one young talent to watch, as the 23-year-old of Indian origin is set to bowl against India’s stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, in the first ODI in Vadodara on Sunday. In a conversation with broadcaster Ravi Shastri during the toss, New Zealand skipper Michael Bracewell confirmed that Ashok has been named in the playing XI. The 23-year-old has represented New Zealand in two ODIs and one T20I for the Black Caps, claiming two wickets across the two formats. Ashok was born in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, before moving to New Zealand with his family at the age of four. He has also represented New Zealand in the 2020 Under-19 World Cup playing against Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Tilak Varma among other in South Africa before making his debut for New Zealand three years later against Bangladesh in December 2023.The leg-spinner also spent a two-week stint at the Chennai Super Kings academy last year. Talking about his First-class career, Ashok has claimed 78 first-class wickets, with a best of 7 for 103, along with 52 List-A wickets and 31 T20 wickets. While speaking on JioHotstar, Simon Doull said, “Chennai boy, from Tamil Nadu and then his parents moved to Singapore and then he found a job in New Zealand at a hospital, both in the hospital in Auckland and New Zealand,” “So, been there since the age of four, following in the footsteps of Ish Sodhi, of Ajaz Patel, Indian born, playing for New Zealand,” Doull added. “We love them. Send more. Send more our way. We are always looking for good spinners. Folks, if you are any good, 13, 14, 15, a little bit younger, come on out,” Doull added.