Indian origin player Adithya Ashok is representing New Zealand in the ongoing 1st ODI against India in the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.New Delhi: Star New Zealand leg-spinner Adithya Ashok is one young talent to watch, as the 23-year-old of Indian origin is set to bowl against India’s stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, in the first ODI in Vadodara on Sunday. In a conversation with broadcaster Ravi Shastri during the toss, New Zealand skipper Michael Bracewell confirmed that Ashok has been named in the playing XI. The 23-year-old has represented New Zealand in two ODIs and one T20I for the Black Caps, claiming two wickets across the two formats. Ashok was born in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, before moving to New Zealand with his family at the age of four. He has also represented New Zealand in the 2020 Under-19 World Cup playing against Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Tilak Varma among other in South Africa before making his debut for New Zealand three years later against Bangladesh in December 2023.
Source link
Leave a Reply