Home

Sports

Meet Cricketer Amay Khurasiya Who Cracked UPSC Exam Before Team India Debut In 1999 World Cup

Natively from Madhya Pradesh, Amay Khurasiya, who cleared UPSC exam, made his first-class cricket debut at the age of 17.

Amay Khurasiya in 2001 made a comeback into ODIs by playing two more matches against Sri Lanka.

Even though it is considered as one of the toughest exams of the country, lakhs of students prepare for the UPSC exam each year and try to crack it. However, only a few of them succeed in cracking UPSC exam and become IAS officers. In our UPSC success story series, today we will talk about Amay Khurasiya, a former Indian cricketer who cleared the UPSC exam before making his India debut. What is interesting abut Amay Khurasiya is that he is the only international cricketer who holds the unique distinction of clearing UPSC exam.

Born in 1972, Khurasiya has played cricket with legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag and Ajay Jadeja. Natively from Madhya Pradesh, Khurasiya made his first-class cricket debut at the age of 17. He made his India debut in 1999 in the Pepsi Cup against Sri Lanka. Later, he was included in the 1999 Indian World Cup squad, but did not play in any match in the tournament. Khurasiya in 2001 made a comeback into ODIs by playing two more matches against Sri Lanka in a tri-series without much success. He never played for India again.

International Career

Even though he made an amazing entry into cricket, however, his international career was not a long one. He has just played 12 ODIs for the Men in Blue and scored a total of 149 runs, playing his last match for India in 2001 against Sri Lanka.

Notably, Khurasiya cleared UPSC exam before making his debut for Team India. Despite having a bright career before him, Khurasiya decided to pursue his passion for cricket and went to represent India at the highest level.

Currently, Khurasiya holds the post of an Inspector in Indian Customs & Central Excise Department. Apart from his bureaucratic responsibilities, Khurasiya also nurtures young talent for the Indian Premier League (IPL) and further to the international stage. Khurasiya also has coached the likes of Virat Kohli’s RCB teammate Rajat Patidar and fast bowler Avesh Khan.

Retirement From Cricket

Khurasiya later announced his retirement from class cricket on 22 April 2007 after he was dropped from Madhya Pradesh Ranji team. He stated that he would continue to serve the game through coaching.

Know All About Amay Khurasiya

Born in 1972, Amay Khurasiya belonged to Madhya Pradesh and cleared his UPSC exam before he entered Team India.

Khurasiya began his cricket career at 17 years of age and made his debut for first-class at this age.

Khurasiya then made his debut for International cricket in 1999 against Sri Lanka in Pepsi Cup and scored 57 runs in 45 balls.

He has played 12 One Day Internationals for India and scored 149 runs. His last match was played against Sri Lanka in 2001.

Apart from this, he has also played 119 first-class matches though for Madhya Pradesh’s team and has a good score of 7000 runs.

A left-handed batsman, Amay Khurasiya was also selected for the World Cup held in England in 1999 but didn’t play a single game.

Amay Khurasiya has aggregated over 500 runs in a season quite a few times and played his last First-Class game for Madhya Pradesh against Vidarbha in 2006.















