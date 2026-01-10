Home

Meet Nandini Sharma, young prodigy from Chandigarh makes WPL debut for Delhi Capitals against…

Nandini Sharma, a right-arm pacer from Chandigarh, made her WPL debut for Jemimah Rodrigues-led Delhi Capitals in 2026 against Mumbai Indians in season opener.

Nandini Sharma

Nandini Sharma picked her maiden wicket by dismissing Gunalan Kamilini

Nandini Sharma T20I stat

Nandini Sharma, born on September 20, 2001, is an Indian domestic cricketer from Chandigarh who bowls right-arm pace. She has represented Chandigarh Women, North Zone Women and India B Women at the domestic level. From making a strong impression in multi-day domestic tournaments for North Zone to earning selection in the U-23 Emerging National Camp held at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, the 24-year-old has build her profile steadily. Jemimah Rodrigues-led Delhi Capitals acquired Nandini Sharma for Rs 20 Lakh in WPP 2026, She made her debut for DC in WPL season opener against Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium.During her WPL debut against Mumbai Indians, Nandini Sharma claimed her maiden wicket by dismissing Gunalan Kamilini, and added a second wicket by removing Nicola Carey, who was playing an explosive 21 off 12 balls. She bowled three overs and conceded 26 runs for 2 wicket.Before joining Delhi Capitals, Nandini Sharma had been part of the Gujarat Giants (GG) trials during WPL Season 2, but she didn’t make it to the auction and was not signed by the team. Her acquisition by Delhi Capitals for WPL 2026 marks her official debut and first-ever contract in the Women’s Premier League.Talking about her T20I stat so far she has scored a total of 116 runs in 19 innings at an average of 8.29 and strike rate of 100.87, while she has grabbed 27 wickets in 34 innings. With the ongoing WPL season in focus, Sharma is determined to deliver consistent performances to cement her position in the squad while also aiming to earn a call-up to the Indian team.