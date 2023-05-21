Meet Vivrant Sharma – Lesser-Known Facts About SRH | MI vs SRH

Home

Sports

Vivrant Sharma – Lesser-Known Facts About SRH’s ‘Find of The Season’

If Abhishek Sharma’s life changed after he started opening, and Umran Malik got an opportunity to show the world how quick he is – IPL 2023 has produced Vivrant Sharma.

Vivrant Sharma Records

Mumbai: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has time and again given a platoform to young cricketers to perform and gain instant popularity. Every season, there are 2-3 (roughly, on an average) unknown Indian players, who get recognised as promising cricketers. The Sunrisers Hyderabad has been known as a team to tap on young talent. If Abhishek Sharma’s life changed after he started opening, and Umran Malik got an opportunity to show the world how quick he is – then IPL 2023 has produced Vivrant Sharma. So, who is this left-handed cricketer who is making waves after his breathtaking 69 off 47 balls at the Wankhede stadium against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Here are lesser-known facts about the cricketer:

Another J&K Star: From Abdul Samad to Manzoor Dar, IPL has provided a platoform for cricketers from Jammu and Kashmir. Like Umran Malik and the rest, Vivrant hails from J&K.

Die-hard Yuvraj Singh fan: A lot of left-handers in India today have taken inspiration from Yuvraj Singh. The way Yuvraj hit the ball was next to none. He was one of the cleanest strikers of the game. Vivrant, who is a self-proclaimed Yuvraj fan, is also good at hitting big. In his knock of 69, he hit two monstrous sixes.

Started Out as a Bowler: Not many would know that Vivrant was with the SRH as a net bowler on the recommendation of Abdul Samad. Vivrant used to bowl leg-spin. It was during the nets at SRH where there was range-hitting training happening, Vivrant was recognised for his big-hitting abilities.

Living His Brother’s Dream: It was his elder brother Vikrant, who had dreams of becoming a cricketer and that inspired Vivrant to follow the sport. Once their father passed away, Vikrant had to give up his dream to earn and take care of his family. Vikrant then supported Vivrant financially to continue playing the sport.















