Captain Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield smashed commanding half-centuries to power UP Warriorz to a convincing 22-run victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2026 match no.10 Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI lost three matches out of five, while UP Warriorz registered their second win from five outings. Coming into bat first Lanning (70) and Litchfield (61) played an impactful knock and stitched 119 runs partnership for the second wicket off just 76 balls to take UP Warriorz to 187 for 8.Mumbai Indians started on a shaky note as their top order failed to build momentum. Openers Hayley Matthews (13) and Sajeevan Sajana (10) were dismissed at the same team score of 23, while Nat Sciver-Brunt (15) and Nicola Carey (6) followed soon after.Harleen Deol, who had earlier scored an unbeaten 64 in Warriorz’s seven-wicket win over the same opponents on Thursday, produced a brilliant diving catch to dismiss the in-form Carey. At the halfway stage, Mumbai were 62 for 4, needing over 12 runs per over to stay in the chase. MI found themselves in trouble when skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (18) was out in the 11th over off Chloe Tryon’s delivery. By then, Mumbai were 69 for 5 and their chase had slipped out of control. Amanjot Kaur (41 off 24 balls) and Amelia Kerr (49* off 28 balls) kept MI’s hope alive with an 83-run stand for the sixth wicket, but the effort went into vein. Mumbai managed to score only 165 for 6 in their 20 overs and, fell short of just 22 runs.Shikha Pandey delivered a superb spell and ended with figures of 2/30. Earlier, UP Warriorz opener Kiran Navgire was dismissed for a first-ball duck in the opening over. It marked her fifth such dismissal, following scores of 1, 5, 0 and 10. Australia’s Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield responded to Kiran Navgire’s early dismissal with an aggressive counterattack. Litchfield smashed seven fours and three sixes in her 37-ball 61 before being dismissed in the 13th over, with the score at 124 for 2, while Lanning scored 70 off 45 balls with 11 fours and two sixes, followed in the next over as UP Warriorz moved to 136 for 3. Late cameos from Harleen Deol (25 off 16 balls) and Chloe Tryon (21 off 13 balls) helped push the total further. Amelia Kerr was the most effective bowler for Mumbai Indians, ending with figures of 3/28, while Nat Sciver-Brunt chipped in with 2/22. Mumbai further dented their chances with a poor fielding display, dropping at least five catches.