Home

Sports

Santosh Trophy 2023: Meghalaya Shock Punjab 2-1 to Qualify For Maiden FINAL

Forward Donlad Dingdoh struck a superb goal in the first minute of added time to seal a 2-1 victory against Punjab in the first semifinal as Meghalaya continued their Cinderella run in the National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy by making a historic entry into the final, here on Wednesday.



Santosh Trophy 2023: Meghalaya Shock Punjab 2-1 to Qualify For Maiden FINAL. (Image: Indian Football- Twitter)

Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), March 1: Forward Donlad Dingdoh struck a superb goal in the first minute of added time to seal a 2-1 victory against Punjab in the first semifinal as Meghalaya continued their Cinderella run in the National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy by making a historic entry into the final, here on Wednesday.

Meghalaya came back from a goal down after Punjab had gone ahead via Paramjit Singh (16) to score through Figo Syndal (37) and Dingdoh as they made the most of their chances to make a maiden entry into the final.

Meghalaya played a more cohesive game and took control of the midfield in the first half. Punjab were hampered by the absence of four first-choice players including goalkeeper Harpreet Singh, striker Rohit Sheikh and Biplub Kala and could not produce the game that has seen the eight-time champions top their preliminary league as well as the final round in Bhubaneswar.

Punjab started the match on a bright note and made the first attack but Gurtej Singh’s attempt was deflected out.

Though Meghalaya made a couple of counter-attacks in the first five minutes, and Ronaldkydon Lyngdoh’s superb cross inside the D went abegging as his fellow forwards failed to capitalise on the chance.

Punjab went ahead in the 16th minute when Paramjit Singh capitalised on a fine attack and scored the opening goal of the match, slotting the ball home with a long0-range effort off a faulty clearance.

However, Punjab conceded their early midfield advantage and allowed Meghalaya to establish their ascendancy. They took control of the midfield and started dominating possession. Their attacks were well structured and they put the Punjab defence under a lot of pressure.

They equalised in the 37th minute when midfielder Figo Syndal tapped home the ball from close range after it was headed down by Nikalson Bina off a freekick by Allen Camper Lyngdoh.

Syndal had another chance soon after when he made a good run across the box but shot wide. They also failed to capitalise on a couple of more chances as the teams went into half-time with a score of 1-1.

Meghalaya continued to hold the advantage in the second session and though their attacks were more sporadic, they could not capitalise on them and score the winner.

Punjab attempted some counterattacks, attempting to absorb the pressure and relieve the tension with swift long balls. However, their forwards looked clueless in the final third and lost the ball near the box.

But just when it looked like the match would go into extra time, Donlad Dieengdoh sealed a memorable victory for Meghala in the added time with a brilliant long-range effort that went past the Punjab goalkeeper Shamsher Singh Mahala, who had made some good saves.











