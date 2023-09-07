September 7, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Messi Fit And Willing For World Cup Qualifiers: Argentina Manager Scaloni

2 min read
3 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Messi Fit And Willing For World Cup Qualifiers: Argentina Manager Scaloni

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has said that Lionel Messi will play as many minutes as possible in the opening two rounds of South America’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying tournament.



Published: September 7, 2023 2:23 PM IST


By IANS

Lionel Messi, Lionel Messi News, Lionel Messi Latest News, Lionel Messi Latest Updates, Lionel Messi Latest News Updates, Lionel Messi Current News, Lionel messi Current News Updates, Football News, Football Latest News, Football Latest Updates, Football Current Updates, Football Latest News Updates, Lionel Scaloni, Lionel Scaloni News, Lionel Scaloni Latest News, Lionel Scaloni Latest News Updates, Lionel Scaloni Current News, Lionel Scaloni Current Updates, Football World Cup, Football World Cup News, Football World Cup Latest News, Football World Cup Current News, Football World Cup Latest Updates, Football World Cup Latest News Updates,
Messi Fit And Willing For World Cup Qualifiers: Argentina Manager Scaloni

Buenos Aires:  Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has said that Lionel Messi will play as many minutes as possible in the opening two rounds of South America’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying tournament.

The 36-year-old has had a heavy schedule of matches for new club Inter Miami but is expected to start for the Albiceleste against Ecuador in Buenos Aires on Thursday, reports Xinhua.

“I spoke with him for a while yesterday and he made himself available,” Scaloni told a news conference on Wednesday.

“In principle, he will play as much as he can. For us, just the fact that he is on the pitch is important. There’s no reason to save him if he doesn’t have any injury concerns.”

Since joining Inter Miami on a free transfer in July, Messi has scored 11 goals in as many matches while providing five assists.

In that time, the Herons have been undefeated and secured their first trophy – the Leagues Cup – with a penalty shootout victory over Nashville last month.

“He has found a place where they love him and I always say that he is happy when he’s on a football pitch,” Scaloni said. “Regardless of the country or the city where he is, he needs to play football and feel happy.”

Argentina will also meet Bolivia in a qualifier in La Paz next Tuesday.

The matches will be the Albiceleste’s first competitive outings since securing their third World Cup trophy with a penalty shootout victory over France in Qatar last December.










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

If They Have Pace, We Have Batters Who Use The Pace, Abhishek Nayar Backs Indian Batting Unit Ahead Of Super 4 Clash vs Pakistan

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Netherlands Announce ODI World Cup 2023 Squad; Scott Edwards To Lead

3 hours ago admin
3 min read

MS Dhoni Witness US Open Quarter Final Match Between Carlos Alcaraz And Alexander Zverev

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

4 min read

Lightstorm Announces Strategic Partnership with Global GTS Tech, Expanding Market Reach for Polarin, their Cutting Edge NaaS Platform

36 mins ago
4 min read

Am I Too Late to Begin Investing at 30

36 mins ago
2 min read

If They Have Pace, We Have Batters Who Use The Pace, Abhishek Nayar Backs Indian Batting Unit Ahead Of Super 4 Clash vs Pakistan

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

CanAm Appoints Piyush Gupta as Company’s VP for India and Middle East

2 hours ago