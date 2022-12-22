After successful the World Cup and having fun with the celebrations again dwelling in Argentina, Lionel Messi headed to his native Rosario to spend the Christmas holidays together with his household and pals, together with Uruguay striker Luis Suarez.

Argentine media reported on Thursday that Suarez arrived on a personal flight from Montevideo, accompanied by his associate Sofia Balbi and their kids. He and Messi grew to become shut pals after they performed collectively for Barcelona.

Uruguay’s Luis Suarez waves, accompanied by certainly one of his sons, after they arrive at Islas Malvinas worldwide airport in Rosario, Santa Fe province, Argentina, on December 22, 2022, earlier than heading to the house of Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

| Picture Credit score: AFP



Greater than 5 million individuals took to the streets of Buenos Aires to congratulate “la Scaloneta” on Tuesday however with the town overflowing, the gamers needed to be air-lifted out by helicopter earlier than Messi and Angel Di Maria travelled to Rosario.

The Argentina captain is staying in his dwelling on the Kentucky Nation Membership, and native media reported that many worldwide sports activities stars are as a consequence of be part of the celebrations, together with former Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta and former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero.