Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, after FIFA World Cup in Qatar, has joined Serie A facet Salernitana on a free switch from Membership America on a contract till June 2023, the Italian membership introduced on Friday.

Liga MX’s America, the place Ochoa had performed since 2019, bid farewell to the 37-year-old Mexico captain on Tuesday in an announcement on Twitter wishing him success in his subsequent problem in Europe.

Gracias Guillermo Ochoa por ayudar a construir nuestra historia de grandeza, siempre serás una Águila desde la cuna. @yosoy8a Te deseamos éxito en tu siguiente reto en Europa.#SomosAmérica 🦅🧤 pic.twitter.com/YxDdJpyCbT — Membership América (@ClubAmerica) December 20, 2022

“The player has tied up with the club until June 30, 2023, with an option to extend and will wear the number 13 jersey,” Salernitana stated in an announcement.

The signing comes after Salernitana confirmed that goalkeeper Luigi Sepe suffered a calf damage.

Salernitana is twelfth in Serie A standings and resumes its season by internet hosting Milan on Jan 4.