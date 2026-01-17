Home

MI Cape Town keep playoff hopes alive with hard-fought victory against Sunrisers Eastern Cape

MI Cape Town kept their SA20 playoff hopes alive with a three-wicket win over Sunrisers Eastern Cape at Newlands on Friday evening. The defending champions earned four crucial points, taking their total to 14, with one final round-robin match against Sunrisers at St George’s Park on Sunday still to play. However, MI Cape Town fell short of the bonus point, allowing Pretoria Capitals (20 points) to join Sunrisers (24 points) and Paarl Royals (24 points) as the third team to secure a playoff spot. The home crowd, marking a fifth consecutive sell-out at Newlands, was on their feet from the very first ball, when Trent Boult had in-form Quinton de Kock caught behind. MI Cape Town kept up the pressure throughout, with Trent Boult ending with superb figures of 3/28, before Corbin Bosch wrapped up the innings with 4/34.The Sunrisers batters struggled to handle the two-paced Newlands surface, with only Marco Jansen managing to find some freedom. The tall allrounder struck four sixes and three boundaries in his 23-ball 48, while James Coles contributed a steady 28 off 27 balls, helping the Sunrisers reach 139/9 in their 20 overs.Jansen carried his impressive form into the MI Cape Town innings, taking two early wickets in the Powerplay by removing Rassie van der Dussen and the in-form Ryan Rickelton, giving Sunrisers the start they had hoped for. Reeza Hendricks (41 off 43 balls) anchored the innings, digging in to ensure that, despite MI Cape Town losing wickets at regular intervals, they edged closer to the target. Allrounder George Linde contributed a quick 31 off 18 balls, while new recruit Kieron Pollard chipped in with 20 off 14, keeping the Sunrisers in the contest. The finish became tense when Hendricks was dismissed on the final ball of the penultimate over, caught at deep cover off Anrich Nortje, leaving MI Cape Town needing four runs from the final over. For MI Cape Town and the Newlands faithful, Sunrisers allrounder Senuran Muthusamy (2/25) over-stepped to offer up Bosch a free hit to close out the game and keep the champions alive in the competition.