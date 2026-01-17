MI Cape Town kept their SA20 playoff hopes alive with a three-wicket win over Sunrisers Eastern Cape at Newlands on Friday evening.New Delhi: MI Cape Town kept their SA20 playoff hopes alive with a three-wicket win over Sunrisers Eastern Cape at Newlands on Friday evening. The defending champions earned four crucial points, taking their total to 14, with one final round-robin match against Sunrisers at St George’s Park on Sunday still to play. However, MI Cape Town fell short of the bonus point, allowing Pretoria Capitals (20 points) to join Sunrisers (24 points) and Paarl Royals (24 points) as the third team to secure a playoff spot. The home crowd, marking a fifth consecutive sell-out at Newlands, was on their feet from the very first ball, when Trent Boult had in-form Quinton de Kock caught behind. MI Cape Town kept up the pressure throughout, with Trent Boult ending with superb figures of 3/28, before Corbin Bosch wrapped up the innings with 4/34.
Sunrisers batters struggled to handle two-paced Newlands surfaceThe Sunrisers batters struggled to handle the two-paced Newlands surface, with only Marco Jansen managing to find some freedom. The tall allrounder struck four sixes and three boundaries in his 23-ball 48, while James Coles contributed a steady 28 off 27 balls, helping the Sunrisers reach 139/9 in their 20 overs.
