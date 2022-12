Right here is the complete listing of gamers purchased by Mumbai Indians (MI) on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 public sale in Kochi on Friday, December 23.

Gamers purchased at 2023 public sale: Cameron Inexperienced (INR 17.5 crore), Jhye Richardson (INR 1.5 crore), Piyush Chawla (INR 50 lakh), Duan Jansen (INR 20 lakh), Vishnu Vinod (INR 20 lakh), Shams Mulani (INR 20 lakh), Nehal Wadhera (INR 20 lakh), Raghav Goyal (INR 20 lakh).

Purse Remaining: INR 0.05 crore

Complete participant slots accessible: 1

Abroad slots accessible: 0

MI FULL SQUAD FOR IPL 2023 Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Inexperienced, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal.