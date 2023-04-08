Home

MI Vs CSK, IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja Takes Stunner On Own Bowling To Dismiss Cameron Green | WATCH VIDEO

Mumbai Indians started with a bang in the powerplay but crumbled in front of Ravindra Jadeja at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai: Ravindra Jadeja took a one-handed stunner to dismiss Cameron Green during the Mumbai Indians versus Chennai Super Kings encounter at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday in the ongoing IPL 2023.

It was during the ninth over of the Mumbai Indians innings. Green smashed at Jadeja but the Indian hoists up his hand more as a protection and the ball sticks at his right-hand much to the delight of people in yellow. Even umpire Chris Gaffaney ducked for cover.

Meanwhile, Jadeja spun the web against Mumbai Indians as he dismissed Green, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Verma to break the backbone of the five-time champions. He finished with 3/20 in his four overs as Mumbai could manage only 157/8 in 20 overs.

With a strong start Mumbai looked well-positioned to launch for a big total, but instead, collapsed to 84/5 in 10 overs, losing four wickets for just 23 runs in 24 balls with Jadeja and Mitchell Santner causing the damage.

Kishan had unleashed a flurry of fours on both sides of the wicket to get off the blocks quickly, but Jadeja had him caught at long on in the seventh over.

Suryakumar Yadav was left baffled when MS Dhoni made the right DRS call appealing for a caught-behind in the eighth over, with the batter trying to sweep a delivery angled down the leg side from Santner.

The umpire, who had called it a wide, had to overturn his decision as replays showed the ball flicked Suryakumar’s gloves before settling into Dhoni’s. Mumbai’s slide continued with Green (12) hitting one powerfully back at Jadeja, who grabbed a sharp catch.

