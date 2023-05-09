 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
MI vs RCB, Cricket IPL 2023 Score: Bangalore Bow Down To Suryakumar Masterclass

Sports
7

Published:

Reading time: 17 min.
.


live

MI vs RCB Highlights: IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 54th Wankhede stadium. Mumbai Indians ride to third in the points table after beating RCB by 6 wickets.

Nehal Wadhera

52* (34) 4×4, 3×6

Cameron Green

2 (2) 0x4, 0x6

Harshal Patel

(3.3-0-41-0)*

Vyshak Vijay Kumar

(3-0-37-2)

MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates



  • 11:12 PM IST


    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: Harshal Patel comes to bowl and Nehal Wadhera wins the game for MI with a six. He also completes his fifty. Mumbai Indians rise to third in the leaderboard. MI win by six wickets.



  • 11:09 PM IST


    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: Tim David comes and Tim David goes. Glenn Maxwell takes a simple catch as as Vijaykumar Vyshak is on a hattrick. Cameron Green comes to the crease. MI 193/4 (16)



  • 11:04 PM IST


    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: Six from a no-ball from Vijaykumar Vyshak. Four more on the free-hit. Looks like SKY wants to return to the hotel as soon as possible. Six moreeeeeee! A pure T20 masterclass. Incredible batting from SKY. OUTTT!!!!! Vijaykumar gets the wicket of SKY but not before putting his team at tyhe doorsteps of a win. He goes for 83. What’s good to see that most of RCB players went to congratulate him. MI 192/3



  • 10:58 PM IST


    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: BANNNG! Suryakumar Yadav has lit the Wankhede tonight. On the knees, SKY sweeps Wanindu Hasaranga for two big sixes. Four more from Nehal Wadhera. MI 174/2 (15)



  • 10:55 PM IST


    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: Fifty for Suryakumar Yadav with a four and a six off Mohammed Siraj. 100 run stand comes up between the two. MI 154/2 (14)



  • 10:53 PM IST


    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: Three fours in the Harshal Patel over puts more misery on RCB. SKY enters 40s. MI 141/2 (13)



  • 10:40 PM IST


    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: Josh Hazlewood comes back to bowl after an expensive first spell. SKY dispatches the Australian for back-to-back fours in the final two overs. MI 124/2 (12)



  • 10:39 PM IST


    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: Nehal Wadhera and SKY are firing all cylinders. After Suryakumar Yadav hits Wanindu Hasaranga for a four, Nehal goes all out for a flat six. MI 114/2 (11)



  • 10:32 PM IST


    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: Think MI should up the ante and take the risk of one of the two in the middle to go after the bowlers and leave it for the late overs. MI have the likes of Tim David and Cameron Green still to come and do not worry about getting out. 15 runs came the last two overs. MI 89/2 (9)



  • 10:14 PM IST


    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: Harshal Patel comes into the attack and Suryakumar welcomes him with a four. Pure CLASS! Four more added to the total from Nehal Wadhera’s bat. MI 74/2 (7)




MI vs RCB HIGHLIGHTS:

Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in an Indian Premier League 2023 match on Tuesday. Chasing 200, MI rode on Suryakumar Yadav’s 35-ball 83, ably supported by young Nehal Wadhera’s unbeaten 34-ball 52, to chase down the target in 16.3 overs.  Earlier, Glenn Maxwell and skipper Faf du Plessis smashed  half-centuries to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to 199 for six.  Sent into bat, RCB lost Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat quickly before Du Plessis (65 off 41 balls) and Maxwell (68 off 33) joined hands to stitch 120 runs in just 67 balls. Towards the end, Dinesh Karthik made an 18-ball-30.

MI vs RCB Playing XIs:

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff










.

