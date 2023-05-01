MI vs RR: Sachin Tendulkars Reaction to Tim Davids Sixes During 1000th IPL Match Goes VIRAL

Home

IPL 2023: Tendulkar was elated in the dugout and the cameras caught that priceless reaction.

Tim David’s hat-trick of sixes drew a million-dollar reaction from the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday. (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar was over-the-moon when Tim David smashed three consecutive sixes on Sunday to take Mumbai Indians over the line in a mammoth 213 chase at the Wankhede stadium. Mumbai seemed to be behind the game always after they lost their openers early, but then brilliance from Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, and David helped Mumbai pull off a miracle. Needing 15 to win off the last over, David smashed three consecutive sixes of Jason Holder off the first three balls of the over. Tendulkar was elated in the dugout and the cameras caught that priceless reaction.

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

“We needed a result. It is an amazing feeling, there’s no better feeling than playing at the Wankhede. For our confidence.. We have not played our best cricket in the last few games, so this feels good. It felt everyone (bowler) had to be targeted, good batting conditions and personally I wanted to do something like this for a while. It was sweaty, I was trying to get down the pitch and cut the angle. Any time the bowlers missed the yorker then you were in with a chance,” David said after his heroics at Wankhede.

Mumbai would now like to carry forward the winning momentum when they face Punjab on May 3. It promises to be a cracker.












