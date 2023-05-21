MI vs SRH Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today Match, Wankhede Stadium

Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, MI vs SRH Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MI vs SRH Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Dream11 Team Prediction
Mumbai vs Hyderabad IPL 2023, Match 69: MI vs SRH Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Wankhede Stadium, 3:30 PM IST May 21, Sunday:
Also Read:
- Gautam Gambhir, Krunal Pandya Hail ‘Sensational’ Rinku Singh After LSG Qualify For Playoff With Win Over KKR at Eden Gardens | VIRAL POST
- Bangalore vs Gujarat Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 70: RCB vs GT Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, M. Chinnswamy Stadium, 7:30 PM IST May 21, Sunday
- Bengaluru Weather Forecast, RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport at M. Chinnaswamy Today
Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, MI vs SRH Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MI vs SRH Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Match Details
Match: MI vs SRH, Match 69, IPL 2023
Date & Time: May 21, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Wankhede, Mumbai.
MI vs SRH Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan
Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rahul Tripathi (vc)
All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Cameron Green
Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jason Behrendorff, T Natarajan
MI vs SRH Probable Playing XIs
SRH Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips/Mayank Agarwal, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen/Mayank Dagar, T Natarajan and Nitish Reddy.
MI Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma/Vishnu Vinod, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal and Chris Jordan.
MI vs SRH SQUADS
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Raghav Goyal, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Tilak Varma, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Sanvir Singh, Akeal Hosein, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adil Rashid, Anmolpreet Singh, Umran Malik, Upendra Yadav, Samarth Vyas