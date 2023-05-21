MI vs SRH Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today Match, Wankhede Stadium

Home

Mumbai vs Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 69: MI vs SRH Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today's Match, Wankhede Stadium, 3:30 PM IST May 21, Sunday

MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 69

Mumbai vs Hyderabad IPL 2023, Match 69: MI vs SRH Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Wankhede Stadium, 3:30 PM IST May 21, Sunday:

Match Details

Match: MI vs SRH, Match 69, IPL 2023

Date & Time: May 21, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede, Mumbai.

MI vs SRH Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rahul Tripathi (vc)

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jason Behrendorff, T Natarajan

MI vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

SRH Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips/Mayank Agarwal, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen/Mayank Dagar, T Natarajan and Nitish Reddy.

MI Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma/Vishnu Vinod, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal and Chris Jordan.

MI vs SRH SQUADS

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Raghav Goyal, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Tilak Varma, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Sanvir Singh, Akeal Hosein, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adil Rashid, Anmolpreet Singh, Umran Malik, Upendra Yadav, Samarth Vyas















