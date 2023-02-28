Michael Kasprowicz Urges Australia To Go With Three-Pace Attack In 3rd Test In Indore

Home

IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Already 0-2 down in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, former Australia fast bowler Michael Kasprowicz urged the the management to play a three-pace attack in Mitchell Starc, Cameron Green and Scott Boland in the third Test match starting from March 1 in Indore.

The selection of Australian playing XI have raised quite eyebrows in the first two Tests. Australia played just one pacer in Pat Cummins and three spinners in the second Test in Delhi, but lost by six wickets.

“I don’t mind (three quicks) — and I’m going out on a limb here I suppose — not taking India on in the spin department,” Kasprowicz was quoted as asaying to SEN Radio. Boland, who played in the first Test in Nagpur, was dropped in the second.

Although Boland was economical in the first Test, Boland failed to take a single wicket in his 17 overs. “We don’t need three spinners, if it’s (Todd) Murphy or (Matthew) Kunhemann (with Nathan Lyon), I reckon get Boland in there.”

“The reason why is, he’ll (Boland) build up pressure from one end,” said the veteran of 113 Test wickets. Australia will be missing the services of Cummins in the third Test, who few back home to be by his ailing mother.

Kasprowicz also felt that Green will become an obvious choice in Indore in place of David Warner, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the series due to a hairline fracture.

“Coming up to this Test match with the line-up, Cameron Green is going to be picked. You’ll have Starc in for (Pat) Cummins for other reasons he (Cummins) can’t be there. Green will come into the middle order, he may come in for (David) Warner with the changes there,” added the former pacer, who played 38 Tests for Australia.











