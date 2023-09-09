Home

SA vs AUS, ODI Series: Michael Neser Added As A Backup Pacer For Remainder Tour

The 33-year-old pacer has a nice List A numbers. Neser has taken 80 wickets in 63 matches at an average of 32.06.

Michael Neser in Australian test squad jersey. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Cricket Australia (CA) have announced a backup pacer Michael Neser into the squad for the ongoing ODI series against South Africa. CA wants to have an extra pace option. However, the South African-born player will join the Mitchell Marsh-led squad in the Potchefstroom ahead of the 3rd ODI on September 12, Tuesday.

Left-hand quick Spencer Johnson, who was added to the ODI squad, has now sustained a hamstring injury, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Saturday.

The South African-born cricketer made his 50-over format debut against England at the Oval in June 2018. Neser played only one more game and has taken a couple of wickets at 60.

All-rounder Cameron Green suffered a concussion during the opening ODI, which Australia won by three wickets to grab a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Captain Pat Cummins (wrist) and fellow paceman Mitchell Starc (groin) are recovering from injuries.

Cricket Australia selector Tony Dodemaide addressed Neser’s inclusion, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said: “[He] is an experienced all-format cricketer who will provide us with an extra fast bowling option should that be required for the remainder of the tour.”

In the first ODI, Marnus stayed strong and had match-saving partnerships, first with Sean Abbott (9), which helped Australia cross 100 runs in 14.1 overs, and then an unbeaten 112-run partnership with Agar (48 in 69 balls with three fours and a six) that helped Australia snatch the win from jaws of defeat.

Labuschagne scored 80* in 93 balls with eight fours. Rabada (2/48) and Coetzee (2/44) were the pick of the bowlers for SA. Labuschagne won the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his knock.















