Rajasthan Royals Will Win IPL 2023: Michael Vaughan Makes STUNNING Prediction

IPL 2023: Claiming that he cannot wait for the season to start, Vaughan has surely stunned many with his prediction.

Michael Vaughan Predicts IPL 2023 Winner @Twitter

Mumbai: With IPL set to get started in the next few hours, predictions are rife over who are the favourites to win it and the players who would do well. Amid all the speculations, former English captain Michael Vaughan reckons this will be the year of the Rajasthan Royals. Claiming that he cannot wait for the season to start, Vaughan has surely stunned many with his prediction. The Royals are the first-ever IPL winners. The team won the inaugural edition under the leadership of Shane Warne.

Can’t wait for the IPL to start .. Looking forward to being part of the @cricbuzz team .. I thinks it’s going to be @rajasthanroyals year .. they will be lifting the trophy in late May .. #OnOn #IPL2023 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 29, 2023

This year could finally be the year that RR fans’ wait for a second IPL title can come to an end. Even though they were unable to win the title to pay tribute to Shane Warne, they were one of the best sides last year. Jos Buttler will be looking forward to performing like last year. He would be one of the key players for the side along with Sanju Samson.

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Full Squad, Player Names

Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler, K.C Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, M Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Joe Root.

Rajasthan Best Playing Playing 11

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal











