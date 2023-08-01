Home

Michael Vaughan thinks Ben Stokes ‘will go down as England’s greatest ever captain’

Ben Stokes led England with distinction.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has praised Ben Stokes for his captaincy and even called him one of the greatest leaders in English cricket. In his column for The Telegraph, Vaughan confidently predicted that by the time Stokes calls it a day from the game, he will become the best England captain. Under Stokes’ captaincy, England bounced back from being 2-0 down to drawing level in the Ashes series against Australia. Had it not been for the rained-out match at Old Trafford, England could have easily won the series 3-2.

Vaughan gave credit to Ben Stokes for the remarkable turnaround and said that he was one of England’s greatest ever captains, despite being in charge of the side for just 14 months. Vaughan believed that with time, Stokes would be recognised as the ultimate Test captain in English cricket history.

“I think in time Stokes will be remembered as the captain who helped change the way Test cricket is played — and that surely is the perfect legacy. In 10 years’ time, Stokes wants people to say England changed the game and got people playing in a certain way,” Vaughan wrote in his column.

Ben Stokes stood out as a captain willing to always strive to go for the win, and this certainly played a part in England bouncing back with aplomb. He has already made himself unavailable for the 2023 ODI World Cup and instead decided to address his knee issue.

Despite ending the series in a draw, England was a mere five wickets away from reclaiming the Ashes urn. However, the fourth Test ended in a draw owing to a washed-out final day at Old Trafford. Vaughan firmly believed that England was the better side in the series.

“I know it’s 2-2, but if we had to have a points decision on who’s won, England has won hands down. England has been the better side by a country mile. Without the rain at Old Trafford, they would have got their hands on the urn — but they’ve still got so much to be proud of,” he added.















