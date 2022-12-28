Mikel Arteta: We by no means panicked

Arsenal’s composure to rally from 0-1 all the way down to beat West Ham 3-1 impressed supervisor Mikel Arteta because the Gunners opened up a seven-point lead on the prime of the Premier League on Monday.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli turned the sport round within the house of 5 second half minutes earlier than Eddie Nketiah stepped up within the absence of Gabriel Jesus to seal all three factors. Stated Benrahma’s first half penalty had given the Hammers the lead, however David Moyes’ males stay only one level above the relegation zone in sixteenth.

Mikel Arteta

“We confirmed composure and by no means panicked and did what we needed to do to earn the precise to win the sport,” mentioned Arteta.

Excellent timing

“We scored on the good time and the group was unimaginable, additionally within the second we conceded the purpose. They stored on believing. Once we scored it received loud and we generated the momentum we would have liked.”

Mo Salah

Arsenal’s momentum in direction of a primary league title since 2004 might have been halted by a six-week break for the World Cup. Arteta made no allowances for his stars which were away in Qatar as William Saliba began simply eight days after being a part of the French squad that misplaced the ultimate on penalties to Argentina.

Nonetheless, that call backfired when Saliba hesitated to permit Michail Antonio latch onto a ball excessive after which dived in on Jarrod Bowen. Regardless of Bowen not going to floor instantly, referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot and Benrahma confidently dispatched the penalty.

‘They smothered us’

“They smothered us all around the pitch,” mentioned West Ham captain Declan Rice. “They’re a prime crew, you possibly can see they’re coached extremely properly. They’ve a younger squad with attacking expertise and might go the entire method, that’s for positive.”

In the meantime, Liverpool received off to the flying begin they craved on the Premier League’s return from the World Cup as a 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Monday minimize the hole on the highest 4 to 5 factors.

Salah on the right track

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk put the Reds in a commanding place earlier than half-time. However Jurgen Klopp’s males needed to endure some nervy moments within the second half after Ollie Watkins pulled a purpose again for Villa earlier than teenager Stefan Bajcetic got here off the bench to safe the three factors together with his first senior purpose.

Liverpool struggled to match their requirements of latest seasons throughout the first a part of the season, however seemed refreshed to inflict Unai Emery’s first league defeat since taking cost of Villa. Salah is considered one of a variety of Klopp’s key gamers who was not concerned in Qatar and took simply 5 minutes to internet his fifteenth purpose of the season. The Egyptian swept dwelling Andy Roberson’s go after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s by means of ball had opened up the Villa defence.

