Milan Cricket Ground, Milan at 1 PM IST April 26 Wed

BRE vs TRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips FanCode ECS Milan T10: Captain, Vice-captain – Brescia CC vs Trentino Aquila, Today’s Probable XIs at Milan Cricket Ground, Milan at 1 PM IST April 26 Wednesday

BRE vs TRA Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS: The match toss between Brescia CC and Trentino Aquila will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Match Time: April 26, Wednesday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan.

BRE vs TRA Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Yasir Dullu(vc)

Batters: Ashiq Awais, Babar Hussain and Farooq Khan

All-Rounder: Atif Raza(c)

Bowlers: Ali Saqib Arshad, Bashar Khan, Hassan Naveed, Imran Naveed, Maroofkhel Karzai and Sadaqat Ali.

BRE vs TRA Probable Playing XIs

Brescia CC: Yasir Nawaz(WK), Naveed Chaudhary, Babar Hussain, Ahsan Akbar, Riaz Mudassar, Qulb Sajjad(C), Imad Khan, Ali Raza Islam, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammaad, Bashar Khan

Trentino Aquila: Kamran Hussain-I(WK), Awais Ashiq, Adeel Ahmed-II, Muhammad Arslan-I, Tazeem Khalid, Mirza Baig, Atif Saleem Raza, Lovepreet Singh-II, Awais Asghar, Ali Saqib Arshad(C), Sadaqat Ali