Milan Cricket Ground, Milan at 3 PM IST May 1 Mon

TRA vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips FanCode ECS Milan T10: Captain, Vice-captain – Trentino Aquila vs Kings XI, Today’s Probable XIs at Milan Cricket Ground, Milan at 3 PM IST May 1 Monday

TOSS: The match toss between Trentino Aquila and Kings XI will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Match Time: May 1, Monday, 3 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan.

TRA vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team

Lovepreet Singh-II, Adeel Ahmed-II(vc), Awais Ashiq, Muhammad Arslan-I, Ali Saqib Arshad, Usman Arshad-I, Abdullah Abdullah, Sarbjit Singh(c), Rizwan Tahir, Jaipal Singh, Ullah Habib

TRA vs KIN-XI Probable Playing XIs

Trentino Aquila: Lovepreet Singh-II, Adeel Ahmed-II, Awais Ashiq, Muhammad Arslan-I, Ali Saqib Arshad(C), Usman Arshad-I, Kamran Hussain-I(WK), Gurpreet Singh-III, Chaudhry Adeel, Sadaqat Ali, Awais Asghar

Kings XI: Vikas Kumar-II(WK), Farhan Javaid(WK), Jagmeet- Singh, Simranjit- Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Abdullah Abdullah, Sarbjit Singh, Rizwan Tahir, Jaipal Singh(C), Ullah Habib, Kanwaljot Singh.

TRA vs KIN-XI Squads

Kings XI: Simranjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jagjit Singh, Jaipal Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Vikas Kumar, Noman Ali, Harmanjeet Singh, Sarbjit Singh, Rizwan Tahir, Harmanpreetpal Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Manjeet Singh, Shafique Muhammad, Farhan Javaid, Fraz Raza, Ullah Habib, Abdullah Abdullah, Inderjit Gill, Kanwaljot Singh and Soumi Ryder

Trentino Aquila: Ali Saqib Arshad, Usman Arshad, Muhammad Arslan, Waseem Asghar, Waqas Asghar, Awais Asghar, Ashiq Awais, Kamran Hussain, Atif Raza, Lovepreet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Hassan Tahir, Sadaqat Ali, Maroofkhel Karzai, Qamar Razzaq, Zaheer Ahmed, Jawad Ahmed, Hamza Sagheer, Masood Asghar, Adeel Ahmed, Bilal Saeed, Chaudhry Adeel, Tazeem Khalid and Mirza Baig











