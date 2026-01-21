CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.

GeneSonic Pro



/PRNewswire/ — MILESEEY Golf today announced the official launch of, the, unveiled at the PGA Show 2026 in Orlando, Florida. The Mileseey GeneSonic Pro represents a significant milestone for MILESEEY Golf, signaling the brand’s evolution beyond rangefinders and into a broader category of integrated golf technology. As announced at the launch event, the company set a clear direction:Mileseey GeneSonic Pro integrates independent GPS guidance and high-performance audio into a single, purpose-built on-course system. Its detachable GPS handheld is engineered with a fully integrated design, allowing golfers to access precise yardages without dependence on a smartphone, mobile signal, or paid subscription. The system comes preloaded with more than 43,000 global courses, displayed on a 3-inch color touchscreen, and supports one-tap voice yardage announcements.Audio performance is driven by a 40W dual-band speaker architecture, delivering clear, balanced sound with strong on-course presence. Stereo pairing enables multiple GeneSonic Pro units to connect for expanded audio coverage. For secure mounting, GeneSonic Pro’s proprietaryemploys four high-strength integrated magnets, providingof holding force to ensure stability throughout the round.Designed for extended play, GeneSonic Pro delivers up tooron a single charge. The device supportsand can function as an emergency power source for mobile devices. Built for all-weather performance, GeneSonic Pro features anand three sound modes to adapt to different playing environments. Mileseey GeneSonic Pro is available for purchase beginningthrough, with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price () ofLooking ahead, MILESEEY Golf’s ambitions extend well beyond rangefinders. GeneSonic Pro represents the first step in a broader evolution of the brand’s connected golf product lineup. As the team stated at the launch,For more information, visit:@MileseeyGolf (YouTube / Facebook / TikTok / Instagram) SOURCE Mileseey Technology (US) Inc.