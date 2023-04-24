Home

Ministry Stalls May 7 WFI Elections, Asks IOA To Form Ad-hoc Panel To Conduct Polls

Ministry Stalls May 7 WFI Elections, Asks IOA To Form Ad-hoc Panel To Conduct Polls. (Pic: PTI)

New Delhi: The Sports Ministry on Monday stalled the scheduled May 7 elections of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to constitute an ad-hoc committee to conduct the polls within 45 days of its formation and also manage the sports body.

The ministry’s decision came after the country’s top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, resumed their sit-in protest here on Sunday and demanded the public disclosure of the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“… it is understood that the election to the EC (of WFI) has been scheduled on 07th May 2023. In this regard, considering the current situation, it is expedient that the said election process should be treated as null and void, and fresh elections to the EC should be conducted under a neutral body/Returning Officer,” a ministry letter to IOA president PT Usha said.











