Pakistan males’s interim choice committee on Monday, added Mir Hamza, Sajid Khan and Shahnawaz Dahani to the Pakistan Take a look at squad for the two-match sequence in opposition to New Zealand.

The choice was made following the Committee’s assembly, which was chaired by Shahid Afridi, who, together with Pakistan captain Babar Azam, joined the session by means of video hyperlink.

“We had a good discussion on the squad and agreed we needed to strengthen our bowling department to give ourselves the best chance of taking 20 wickets in a match. As such, and taking into consideration recent form and performances, we have added fast bowlers Mir Hamza and Shahnawaz Dahani, and off-spinner Sajid Khan,” mentioned Shahid Afridi in response to the assertion.

“I am confident the inclusion of three additional bowling resources will give Babar Azam more options to field the best available squad for the first Test.”

Hamza’s solely Take a look at was in opposition to Australia in Abu Dhabi in October 2018, whereas Sajid’s seventh and final Take a look at was in opposition to Australia earlier this yr in Lahore. He has up to now taken 22 wickets, together with eight for 42 in opposition to Bangladesh in Dhaka final yr.

Shahnawaz Dhani is but to make an look in Take a look at, although he has featured in two ODIs and 11 T20Is for Pakistan.

Take a look at squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood