'Miss You Baba!' Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar Pens Down Emotional Note On Father's Day

Father’s Day is usually celebrated on the third Sunday in June honouring fatherhood, parental bonds and the influence of fathers in society.

Sachin Tendulkar with his father in an old picture. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar and Shubman Gill penned down emotional notes on the Father’s Day 2023 on Sunday. Father’s Day is usually celebrated on the third Sunday in June, honouring fatherhood, parental bonds and the influence of fathers in society.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to say his father meant the world to him and shared a heartwarming post. “My father was loving, not strict. Instead of fear, he operated with love. He taught me so much and meant the world to me.

“His thinking, values and his idea of parenting were far ahead of his time. Miss you, Baba! #FathersDay,” Tendulkar tweeted. Gill, who is currently vacating in Paris also shared two pictures on the ocassion.

“There’s nothing that I can write or say that could possibly explain how i feel about you Dad. You are beyond words for me,” Gill, who recently played in the World Test Championship final against Australia, wrote.

India captain Rohit Sharma too posted a picture of his and daughter from their vacation and wrote, “Happy Father, today and everyday.”










.

