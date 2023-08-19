Home

‘Missed This Feeling’, Says Captain Jasprit Bumrah After India Take 1-0 Series Lead Against Ireland

Jasprit Bumrah is making a comeback to international cricket for India after 11 months following a long injury layoff.



Jasprit Bumrah in action against Ireland in the first T20I in Dublin. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Jasprit Bumrah admitted that he missed playing for the national side after India defeated Ireland by two runs via DLS method in the first match of the three-game series on Friday in Dublin. The next match between both teams is on Sunday at the same venue.

Coming after a long 11-month injury layoff, Bumrah started with a bang, taking two wickets in the very first of the match. He first clean bowled Andrew Balbirnie on the second ball before Lorcan Tucker fell to him while trying to scoop over fine leg.

In the end, Bumrah finished with 2/24 in his four overs while the likes of Ravi Bishnoi (2/23), debutant Prasidh Krishna (2/32) and Arshdeep Singh (1/35) also took wickets as India restricted Ireland too 139/7 in 20 overs. In reply, India were 47/7 in 6.5 overs when rain came in.

“Missed this feeling,” Bumrah captioned an Instagram post along with emojis of an Indian flag.

Meanwhile, this is the second time Bumrah is leading India at the international level. Earlier in 2022, Bumrah had led India in a one-off Test match against England in England after regular skipper Rohit Sharma suffered an injury.

After the game, Bumrah said he didn’t feel to have missed out a lot or he was doing something new. “Felt very good, so many sessions I did at the NCA, didn’t feel I missed out a lot or was doing something new. Credit to the staff, they kept me in good spirits,” he said.

“You are not thinking about yourself, you are thinking about others out there. Not really nervous but very happy. There was some swing upfront so we wanted to use it. Luckily we won the toss and it was coming out fine. There was some help due to the weather, so very happy.

“In every game, you would want more. After a crisis, they played well, credit where it is due. Even when you win, there are areas to improve on. Everybody is very confident, they are very well prepared. I think the IPL also helps,” added the Player of Match.















