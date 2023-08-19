August 19, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Missed This Feeling, Says Captain Jasprit Bumrah After India Take 1-0 Series Lead Against Ireland

2 min read
4 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • ‘Missed This Feeling’, Says Captain Jasprit Bumrah After India Take 1-0 Series Lead Against Ireland

Jasprit Bumrah is making a comeback to international cricket for India after 11 months following a long injury layoff.

Jasprit Bumrah, Jasprit Bumrah India return, Jasprit Bumrah wicket, Jasprit Bumrah wicket on return, Jasprit Bumrah wicket vs Ireland, Jasprit Bumrah Ireland series, Jasprit Bumrah news, Jasprit Bumrah latest news, India vs Ireland, India vs Ireland squads, India vs Ireland live updates, India vs Ireland live score updates, India vs Ireland live cricket score, India vs Ireland live, India vs Ireland live streaming, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I news, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I squads, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I live, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I live score, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I live cricket score, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I live streaming, Ind vs Ire 1st T20I live updates, Cricket News, BCCI
Jasprit Bumrah in action against Ireland in the first T20I in Dublin. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Jasprit Bumrah admitted that he missed playing for the national side after India defeated Ireland by two runs via DLS method in the first match of the three-game series on Friday in Dublin. The next match between both teams is on Sunday at the same venue.

Coming after a long 11-month injury layoff, Bumrah started with a bang, taking two wickets in the very first of the match. He first clean bowled Andrew Balbirnie on the second ball before Lorcan Tucker fell to him while trying to scoop over fine leg.

In the end, Bumrah finished with 2/24 in his four overs while the likes of Ravi Bishnoi (2/23), debutant Prasidh Krishna (2/32) and Arshdeep Singh (1/35) also took wickets as India restricted Ireland too 139/7 in 20 overs. In reply, India were 47/7 in 6.5 overs when rain came in.

“Missed this feeling,” Bumrah captioned an Instagram post along with emojis of an Indian flag.

Meanwhile, this is the second time Bumrah is leading India at the international level. Earlier in 2022, Bumrah had led India in a one-off Test match against England in England after regular skipper Rohit Sharma suffered an injury.

After the game, Bumrah said he didn’t feel to have missed out a lot or he was doing something new. “Felt very good, so many sessions I did at the NCA, didn’t feel I missed out a lot or was doing something new. Credit to the staff, they kept me in good spirits,” he said.

“You are not thinking about yourself, you are thinking about others out there. Not really nervous but very happy. There was some swing upfront so we wanted to use it. Luckily we won the toss and it was coming out fine. There was some help due to the weather, so very happy.

“In every game, you would want more. After a crisis, they played well, credit where it is due. Even when you win, there are areas to improve on. Everybody is very confident, they are very well prepared. I think the IPL also helps,” added the Player of Match.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

Everyone Was Waiting To See This Jasprit Bumrah, Says Ravi Bishnoi After India Pacer Returns In Style

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Kohli Not as Consistent as Babar

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Sourav Ganguly Gives Befitting Reply On Shoaib Akhtars Comments On Virat Kohlis Future

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

Denver Teams Up with Sourav Ganguly: Unleashing the Real Scent of Success

4 mins ago
2 min read

Bail Naturals Redefines Self-care Market with Product Portfolio Powered by Healing Properties

4 mins ago
3 min read

Everyone Was Waiting To See This Jasprit Bumrah, Says Ravi Bishnoi After India Pacer Returns In Style

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Kohli Not as Consistent as Babar

2 hours ago admin
    Verified by MonsterInsights